PIAA BOYS LACROSSE: Scranton Prep set for much-anticipated rematch

Scranton Prep came into this season with a desire to achieve its ultimate goals and along the way, avenge losses from last spring.

So far, the Cavaliers' fierce desire has earned those victories and the program's first District 2 Class 2A championship.

Next on the checklist is a rematch with the team that ended the 2023 campaign in emphatic fashion.

Scranton Prep (18-2) hosts West Chester Bayard Rustin (16-5), the second-place team from District 1, in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A boys lacrosse playoffs Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Last season, Bayard Rustin defeated the Cavaliers, 17-2, in the first round.

"Nobody likes a whooping like that," Scranton Prep junior Brady Holmes said. "We got destroyed and started out slow. We went into the locker room during a weather delay and were really down. Our mindset after that was that it could not happen to us again. We have gone hard in practice, and we are going to come at them."

That loss to Bayard Rustin gave Scranton Prep players plenty to think about in the offseason.

The Cavaliers were the second-place team in District 2 after a loss to Wyoming Seminary in last year's final. This season, Scranton Prep stormed to the Wyoming Valley Conference crown with an undefeated record. Two of the closest matches came against Wyoming Seminary and Crestwood, and in the rematches against those two teams in the district playoffs, the Cavaliers won by a combined 26-14 score.

In the postseason, the Cavaliers offense has 42 goals in three games. Will McPartland has 17 goals, while Holmes has 13.

"They are a fast-moving team," Holmes said. "We are going to dodge and make quick passes. We have to play a perfect offensive game and keep our heads up. We can't have a lot of turnovers like we did against Seton Catholic during the season.

"We have to have the mentality that we can win this game. If we play the best we can, we can come away with a win."

Jordan has played outstandingly in goal, and the Scranton Prep defense stymied Wyoming Seminary and Crestwood in the district playoffs.

Bayard Rustin is a tenacious offense that plays in the highly competitive District 1. The team is ranked No. 3 in the state by Phillylacrosse.com, a poll that has Scranton Prep slotted at No. 7.

"Coach Keith Toolan has helped us with a good scouting report," Scranton Prep defensive standout Marco Rinaldi said. "We are a much different team than we were last year. We are much more prepared. At this point, it is going to be about our effort and how hard we can push in the game.

"Their skill level is very elite. They are fast and physical. We are physical too, and we are going to play on the attack."