PIAA BOYS LACROSSE: Bayard Rustin beats Scranton Prep in Class 2A first round

SCRANTON — Bayard Rustin used an early surge and a late run to put away an inspired effort from Scranton Prep.

Ryan Loper scored three goals, while Nate Pechin and Jack O'Hora each scored two, and Bayard Rustin, the runner-up in District 1, ended the season for the Cavaliers, this time with an 11-6 win in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A boys lacrosse playoffs on Wednesday.

Bayard Rustin (17-5) advances to face Lower Dauphin, the second-place team from District 3, on Saturday at Exeter Township High School at noon.

Scranton Prep ended its historic season that included winning the first District 2 championship for the program with a record of 18-3. The loss, while disappointing, was a far cry from the 17-2 defeat Bayard Rustin handed the Cavaliers in the first round of last season's state playoffs.

"It is a very special opportunity that I had here," said Scranton Prep senior Liam Barrett, who scored two goals in his final game at Loyola Field. "God has blessed me with the abilities that he has given me and the opportunity to be on this team. Not everybody gets a chance to wake up and play with a great team and with a great coaching staff.

"It's been really fun."

Starting in the first quarter and extending into the second, Bayard Rustin scored four goals in seven minutes to build a 5-1 lead. That cushion, aided by two goals from Loper and Pechin, held firm despite several rallies from Scranton Prep.

"It was different coming up here for a game two hours away," Pechin said. "The boys took it out in the first half and did some really good things. We extended a lead, which gave us the ability to overcome some mistakes. They gave us a really good game, and we got away with one.

"It feels great to get a win, move on, and get another game with your friends, and we have to do better."

Barrett, who scored Scranton Prep's first goal in the first quarter to tie the game at 1-1, stymied Bayard Rustin's attack and scored with 9:10 remaining in the second. Jackson Lamb scored for Bayard Rustin, but Will McPartland and Chris Ramey energized the Cavaliers with back-to-back goals 30 seconds apart to close within 6-4.

"I feel like last year we were just happy to be in the state playoffs," Barrett said. "This year, especially after winning a district championship, we played with a much different attitude. We had confidence, and that was crucial to us not letting that lead they built get too far out of hand. We are a grind it out team."

O'Hora fired one in for a goal in the final 33 seconds of the first half to give Bayard Rustin a 7-4 lead.

Then, Drew Gaffney took the faceoff right to the goal and scored in the opening seven seconds of the second half to push Bayard Rustin's lead to 8-4.

In the third, Bayard Rustin goalie Will Beckett, who started the game battling a little bit of an illness from the trip to Scranton, had four of his five of his saves. Scranton Prep didn't get on the board until Brady Holmes snapped in a quick wrister with:00.6 seconds remaining in the third to cut the deficit to 8-5.

"After I made that first save in the second half, I started to get together, and everything cleared up," Beckett said. "After that first half, which was probably my worst half of the year, I feel like we started to click and did what we had to do to walk out with a win."

Quinn Lynett scored early in the fourth, and Scranton Prep pulled to within 8-6. To that point, Scranton Prep goalie Aiden Jordan had 15 saves and kept his team within striking distance.

"Every single shot, I went about it the same way," Jordan said. "I just tried to see the ball. As long as I can see it, I think I can make the save."

Bayard Rustin closed the game with more aggressive moves to the cage. O'Hora, Jimmy Boland, and Nick Santangelo had quick-striking goals in a three-minute span to complete the scoring.

"We are one big family," Jordan said. "You could see it on this field. Every one of these guys is my brother."

Bayard Rustin 11, Scranton Prep 6

Bayard Rustin (17-5) 3 4 1 3 — 11

Scranton Prep (18-3) 1 3 1 1 — 6

BR Goals: Ryan Loper 3, Nate Pechin 2, Jack O'Hora 2, Nick Santangelo 1, Jackson Lamb 1, Jimmy Boland 1, Drew Gaffney 1. Assists: Lamb 4, Santangelo 1. Saves: Will Brockett 5.

SP Goals: Liam Barrett 2, Brady Holmes 1, Will McPartland 1, Quinn Lynett 1, Chris Ramey 1. Assists: Mackey Lynett 1, Barrett 1. Saves: Aiden Jordan 15.