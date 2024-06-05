PIAA BASEBALL: Tri-Valley wins game on final play; Blue Mtn., Williams Valley softball also win first-round state games

VALLEY VIEW — Tri-Valley walked off against South Williamsport by scoring three runs, all with two outs in the final inning, for a 10-9 win on Monday in the first round of the PIAA Class AA baseball tournament.

Caden Leonard hit a two-run single to tie the game and the winning run scored on an errant throw to give the Bulldogs the victory on the game's final play.

The Bulldogs scored three runs right off the bat in the first inning before scoring three more in the fifth and another three in the seventh. Leonard drove in three runs while Braeden Doyle drove in another two.

SW (15-8) 070 101 0 — 9 6 5

TV (19-4) 300 031 3 — 10 12 3

Scheib, Leonard (4), Doyle (7) and Yoder; Turner, Kistner (5) and Jones. W — Doyle. L — Kistner.

Hits: South Williamsport — Shay, Neidig, Lusk 2, Jones, Haug. Tri-Valley — Yoder, Leonard 4, Scheib 2, Stewart 2, Klock, Clark 2.

2B — Lusk, Klock, Stewart.

SOFTBALLWilliams Valley 10

Elk Lake 4

WILLIAMSTOWN — Williams Valley used a six-run second inning to take down Elk Lake in a big way Monday in the first round of the PIAA Class AA softball tournament.

Kayla Hand drove in four runs and collected three hits. Sophia Mione and Olivia Hand each drove in two runs. Sage Smeltz earned the win, allowing four runs and seven hits across seven innings.

EL (20-2) 003 000 1 — 4 7 1

WV (19-5) 061 201 x — 10 5 1

S. Smeltz and Q. Smeltz; Horn and Weaver. W — S. Smeltz. L — Horn.

Hits: Elk Lake — Weaver, Traver 3, Lord, Keeney, Howell. Williams Valley — Mione, K. Hand 3, O. Hand.

2B — Howell, O. Hand, Mione. HR — Weaver, Keeney, Traver.

Blue Mountain 5

Archbishop Carroll 0

ORWIGSBURG — Marla Freiwald struck out nine and shut down Archbishop Carroll's offense in a win Monday in the first round of the PIAA Class 4A tournament.

Freiwald was the star for Blue Mountain, tossing a seven-inning shutout and driving in three of the Eagles' five runs. Madison Heim had three hits and Addyson Fishburn had another two.

AC (11-8) 000 000 0 — 0 3 3

BM (24-1) 101 120 x — 5 7 0

Freiwald and Cavadini; Johnson and Long. W — Freiwald. L — Johnson.

Hits: Archbishop Carroll — Engle, Marinello, Lehatto. Blue Mountain — Heim 3, Fishburn 2, Freiwald, Labe.

2B — Freiwald. 3B — Labe, Heim.