PIAA baseball/softball preview | Bishop McCort faces familiar foe Southern Fulton in PIAA baseball quarterfinals

The Bishop McCort Catholic and Southern Fulton baseball teams are no strangers to making PIAA tournament runs throughout the years.

The two perennial powers collide at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Mount Aloysius College to headline six local teams still alive in the PIAA playoffs.

Pitching and defense has propelled the Crimson Crushers to reach the state quarterfinals for the ninth time in 13 seasons. A 3-1 Class 1A first-round victory over District 9 runner-up DuBois Central Catholic Monday was evidence of the trusted formula.

“Really, other than one inning in the district final, our pitching and defense has really been solid throughout,” Bishop McCort coach Chris Pfeil said. “There’s no secret – you need to throw strikes and field the ball behind your guys. If you do that, you’re going to be in any game you play.”

Bishop McCort (15-8) sophomore Erik Radkowski hit an inside-the-park homer in the second inning to spark the Crimson Crushers in Monday’s victory.

Senior right-hander Mason Pfeil, a Mansfield signee, struck out eight batters and allowed three hits and one run over seven innings. He added an RBI single in the third to give his team the lead for good.

Ten-time District 6 champion Bishop McCort, 13-0 in first-round contests, has advanced to three PIAA title games, winning in 2012. The Crimson Crushers previously advanced to the state semifinals in 2019.

Southern Fulton (20-5) won three straight District 5 titles from 2021-23.

The Indians have a 15-8 PIAA record.

They made it to the 2018 PIAA championship game and fell. Southern Fulton lost to the eventual state champions in 2022 (DuBois Central Catholic) and 2023 (Clarion Area). The Indians advanced to the PIAA semifinals three straight seasons.

Prior to the season, Bishop McCort and Southern Fulton scrimmaged. Southern Fulton, which lost 5-4 to Conemaugh Township Area in the District 5 title game, beat District 3 champion Mount Calvary Christian 11-1 Monday. The Indians scored four runs each in the fifth and sixth innings.

Ward Hunter led Southern Fulton with two hits, including a double. Austin Mann and Ethan Mellott each drove in two runs.

“Southern Fulton is extremely well-coached,” Chris Pfeil said. “They have a ton of state playoff pedigree themselves.

“They’ve made some nice runs. They’re a very fundamental team. They have three really good arms. They’re certainly going to be a big challenge for us.”

Mellott struck out five batters and allowed one unearned run over four innings, which lasted 64 pitches. Sophomore right-hander Owen Oakman fanned two batters over two scoreless innings in 29 pitches, and senior Ethan Powell authored a 15-pitch inning without a run coming across.

Junior right-handed pitcher Lucas Turner will start Thursday for Bishop McCort.

A close-knit squad with veteran leadership has spearheaded the Crimson Crushers to this juncture.

“We’ve relied heavily on our senior leadership and just overall team chemistry,” Chris Pfeil said. “Our guys, they spend a lot of time together off the field.

“They’re truly unselfish. They’re excited to make a run together.”

The winner of Thursday’s game will face either District 1 champ Faith Christian Academy or District 2 winner Mining and Mechanical Institute Preparatory School Monday.

• Also in Class 1A baseball, District 6 runner-up Bishop Carroll Catholic (11-13) travels to Seneca Valley High School in Harmony to take on District 10 runner-up Saegertown (19-3) with first pitch slated for noon.

Bishop Carroll stunned District 9 and defending state champion Clarion Area 9-3 Monday.

A three-run first inning helped the Huskies gain momentum. Grant Casses, Cullen Myers, Max Oravec and Luke Repko each collected two hits and two RBIs. Senior right-hander Mark Mento struck out three batters and scattered six hits over six solid innings, only allowing a solo homer.

Bishop Carroll advanced to the quarterfinals for the second time in program history and first since 2011. The Huskies seek their first semifinal appearance Thursday.

Saegertown shut out District 7 champion Bishop Canevin 8-0.

The Panthers tallied five runs in the third inning to gain control. Sophomore William Shaffer struck out five batters and went the distance in the two-hit shutout. Junior DeMarcus Manning went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs.

Wyatt Burchill added two hits, including a double, two runs and two stolen bases. Blake Leslie drove in two runs, and Everett Gardner also stole two bases.

The winner will meet either District 7 runner-up Eden Christian Academy or District 7 No. 3 seed Avella Monday.

• District 5-8 Class 2A champion North Star (20-4) will meet District 9 winner Redbank Valley (15-6) at Homer City’s First Commonwealth Field with a 4 p.m. start.

North Star defeated District 7 runner-up Serra Catholic 5-2 for its first PIAA playoff victory since 2012. After both teams scored twice in the first inning, the Cougars added three runs in the fourth to prevail. Seniors Glendon Griffith, Braden Livingston and Cayden Turner each supplied two hits. Livingston doubled home two runs. Turner tripled, and senior Connor Yoder drove in two runs.

Turner started on the mound, allowed one earned run and struck out two batters over three innings. Senior Vance Kimmel fanned three over three scoreless innings. Yoder earned the two-out save.

Redbank Valley beat District 7 No. 3 seed Burgettstown 5-4.

Jaxon Huffman contributed two hits. Braylon Wagner doubled. Mason Clouse and Owen Clouse each scored twice. Ty Carrier struck out three batters over 32/3 innings, and Huffman allowed one run over the next 21/3 frames. Owen Clouse finished out the game in the seventh on the mound.

The victor will face either District 6 and defending PIAA champion Bald Eagle Area or District 9 runner-up Moniteau Monday.

• In the 1A softball quarterfinals, four-time defending District 5 champ Meyersdale (22-2) will battle District 9 winner DuBois Central Catholic (20-2) at 3:30 p.m. at St. Francis University.

Locked in a pitchers’ duel, Meyersdale junior Amber Long launched a two-run homer over the left-center field fence for the deciding runs in a 3-1 victory over District 6 No. 3 seed Conemaugh Valley Monday.

Sophomore Kendell Donaldson supplied two hits as Meyersdale’s potent offense was limited to three knocks by Conemaugh Valley sophomore right-hander Madelynn Beiter.

Senior right-hander and Frostburg State signee Izabella Donaldson struck out 17 batters and induced 28 swings and misses in Monday’s contest.

DuBois Central Catholic has made seven straight trips to the PIAA tournament. The Cardinals lost in the 2019 and 2022 PIAA title games.

The Cardinals have won 11 consecutive games. DuBois Central Catholic beat District 7 runner-up Union Area 6-1 Monday. Sophomore Rylee Kulbatsky fanned seven batters and allowed one earned run in a complete game. Senior Jessy Frank and Kulbatsky each provided two hits.

Frank doubled and drove in a run. Lydia Morgan also added a two-bagger, and Kayley Risser tripled.

The winner will face either District 2 champion Old Forge or District 11 victor Tri Valley Monday.

• District 6 champion Forest Hills (19-2) is riding a 14-game winning streak into a quarterfinal matchup against District 10 runner-up Harbor Creek (19-5) at Heindl Memorial Field in DuBois for an 11 a.m. start.

This is the second year in a row the Rangers are in the quarterfinals and are seeking their first trip to the semifinals.

In Monday’s 3-2 victory over District 7 No. 3 seed Ligonier Valley, junior right-hander Avery Smiach went the distance in the circle. After Ligonier Valley came back to force a 2-all tie in the top of the sixth inning, Payton Pcola’s sacrifice fly was the difference in the bottom half. Morgan Gdula scored on an error in the first, and Ana Spangler’s RBI single in the third helped the Rangers lead 2-0.

Harbor Creek beat District 7 champion Mohawk 7-1. The Huskies tallied three runs each in the fifth and seventh innings to break away. Sophomore Addison Lucas scattered eight hits and allowed one earned run over seven innings, striking out three. Maggie Konieczki (two RBIs), Talon King (two RBIs), Lucas and Rylee Vogt each produced two knocks. King doubled.

Harbor Creek previously advanced to the 2006 semifinals, when the Huskies won the Class 2A title.

The winner will face either District 5-8-9 subregional champion Chestnut Ridge or District 10 victor Sharon.

• District 5-8-9 Class 3A subregional champion Chestnut Ridge (20-2) takes on District 10 winner Sharon (24-0) at Gateway High School in Monroeville with a noon start time.

Chestnut Ridge junior right-hander Britni Motter struck out 12 batters and allowed one unearned run and four hits as the Lions beat District 7 runner-up South Park 5-1 Monday.

Motter retired the first 17 batters in order and allowed a single in the sixth.

This is Chestnut Ridge’s fourth trip to the quarterfinals and second straight. The Lions seek their first berth in the semifinals.

RBI singles from Motter and Natalie Short gave the Lions a 2-0 in the first. In the fifth, Chestnut Ridge’s Maya Wingard delivered a run-scoring knock. An error allowed Grace Lazor to score, and Jenna Mauck’s sacrifice bunt plated Wingard, who supplied two hits.

Sharon beat District 7 No. 4 seed Avonworth 1-0 Monday. Sharon freshman Madelyn Vogan struck out 13 batters and permitted five hits over seven innings. Freshman Mya Bundrant drove in Vogan for the lone run in the bottom of the sixth.

The victor will face either District 6 champion Forest Hills or District 10 runner-up Harbor Creek.

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.