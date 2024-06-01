PIAA BASEBALL/SOFTBALL: First-round sites set for District 2 teams

After each captured District 2 championships, the Mid Valley baseball and softball teams will get to open the PIAA playoffs at home.

The Spartans (15-7) won their first district baseball title since 1985 by defeating Holy Redeemer, 11-1, in the final. They will host District 4 champion Mount Carmel (14-5) in the first round of the Class 3A tournament Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Spartanettes (21-1) rallied for three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat Holy Redeemer in the district final, 4-3, and claim their fifth straight crown. They will begin defense of their PIAA Class 3A championship by hosting District 4 runner-up Loyalsock (19-3) in the first round Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Valley View softball is the only other Lackawanna League team that will open at home. The Cougars (20-3) face District 4 champ Jersey Shore (14-6) in the first round Monday at 4 p.m.

Old Forge (18-6) starts its quest for a state title in Class 1A softball at District 4 champion Bucktail (17-4) in the first round Monday at 1 p.m.

Elk Lake (20-1) travels to District 11 champion Williams Valley (18-5) for the first round of the Class 2A softball tournament.

In baseball, Mountain View (17-2) hits the road to face District 3 champion Delone Catholic (14-7) in the first round of the Class 2A tournament Monday at 4 p.m.

Scranton Prep (13-9), the District 2 runner-up who won a play-in game over District 10 runner-up Meadville to get into the state tournament, draws District 4 champ Danville (17-4) in the Class 4A first round Monday at 4:30 p.m. at Central Columbia High School.

As for baseball teams from the Wyoming Valley Conference, Dallas (19-4) hosts District 3 runner-up ELCO (14-10) in the Class 4A first round Monday at 4 p.m.

Hazleton Area (19-4) hosts Central Bucks East, the No. 3 seed from District 1, in the first round in Class 6A on Monday at 4 p.m. MMI Prep (12-8) welcomes District 4 champ Millville (14-6) in the Class 1A first round Monday at 4 p.m.

Pittston Area (18-1) softball entertains District 12 runner-up Little Flower (6-8) in the Class 5A first round Monday at 4 p.m.

Quarterfinals for both baseball and softball are scheduled for Thursday, June 6 and the semifinals are Monday, June 10. The baseball finals will be held June 13-14 at Penn State University's Medlar Field. The softball finals will take place June 13-14 at Penn State's Beard Field at Nittany Lion Softball Park.

Tickets for all PIAA playoff games in all rounds must be purchased in advance. Digital ticketing is used so no cash sales will be accepted at the gate. HomeTown Ticketing is the official digital ticketing vendor of PIAA. All tickets are general admission and can be purchased at piaa.org/tickets. Cost is $8 plus processing fees.