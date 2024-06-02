PIAA BASEBALL: First round capsules

CLASS 2A

MOUNTAIN VIEW (17-2) at DELONE CATHOLIC (14-7)

When: Monday, 4 p.m.

Where: Delone Catholic HS, McSherrystown

How they got here: Mountain View defeated Elk Lake, 8-2, to win the District 2 title; Delone Catholic beat Kutztown, 7-1, to win the District 3 title.

Up next: The winner advances to Thursday's quarterfinals against either District 11 champion Tri-Valley (18-4) or District 4 runner-up South Williamsport (15-7).

Breakdown: Mountain View is making its second PIAA appearance. The Eagles' other trip to states came in 1993, where it lost in the first round to St. Pius X, 8-2. ... Mountain View has 10 straight wins. Its only losses came against Wyoming Seminary in the season opener and Elk Lake on April 26. ... Senior Riley Jagger leads the team with a .441 batting average with two home runs and 22 RBIs. He also is 6-2 with a 1.83 ERA and 84 strikeouts. Senior Bronson Kilmer is 6-0 with a 0.63 ERA and 53 strikeouts. He also is batting .308 with 17 RBIs. Freshman Jordan Jagger is batting .347 with four RBIs. Junior Adam Polovitch is batting .367 with 10 RBIs. Junior Ziggy Bradford is batting .350 with 26 runs and six RBIs, while senior Noah Barnes is batting .322 with 21 runs and 16 RBIs. ... Delone Catholic's district title was its second in three years and third overall. The Squires make their eighth PIAA appearance (5-7). ... Senior Aidan Wittmer is batting .417 with eight RBIs. He also is 5-1 with a 1.13 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 31 innings. Senior Denver Ostrum is 4-0 with a 3.74 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 43 innings. In the district final, he threw a complete-game four-hitter on 79 pitches with one walk and five strikeouts. Junior Chris Cove is batting .362 with four triples and 14 RBIs. Junior Zach Staub is batting .357 with 15 RBIs. Junior Aiden Groft is hitting .345 with six doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs.

CLASS 3A

MOUNT CARMEL (14-5) at MID VALLEY (15-7)

When: Monday, 4:30 p.m.

Where: Mid Valley HS

How they got here: Mount Carmel defeated Warrior Run, 3-1, to win the District 4 title; Mid Valley beat Holy Redeemer in six innings, 11-1, to win the District 2 title.

Up next: The winner advances to Thursday's quarterfinals against either District 11 champion Saucon Valley (13-9) or District 3 runner-up Trinity (15-8).

Breakdown: Mount Carmel captured the program's first district title and makes its first PIAA appearance. ... Senior Gavin Lasko leads the Red Tornadoes with a .400 batting average with six doubles, two home runs and 17 RBIs. Junior Johnny Morgante is batting .361 with six doubles and 15 RBIs. Junior Drew Yagodzinskie is batting .344 with six doubles, three home runs and 15 RBIs. He also is 6-1 with a 2.22 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 41 innings. Senior Jonas Bettleyon is 4-1 with a 1.21 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 29 innings. ... Mid Valley claimed its first district title since 1985. The Spartans make their fourth PIAA appearance (1-4). ... Mid Valley won nine of its last 11 games. ... Sophomore Nick Mills leads the team with a .551 batting average with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 31 RBIs. He also is 4-1 with a 2.86 ERA and 39 strikeouts. Junior Zach Angelo is hitting .423 with 14 RBIs. Sophomore Brett Yanoski is batting .378 with 11 RBIs. Junior Douglas Pua is batting .333 with 16 RBIs. Junior Anthony Balashaitis is batting .329 with 26 runs and 11 RBIs. Junior Lorenzo Hernandez is 5-0 with a 1.47 ERA and 55 strikeouts. Sophomore Cooper Lukasavage is 3-0 with a 1.85 ERA and 21 strikeouts.

CLASS 4A

SCRANTON PREP (13-9) vs. DANVILLE (17-4)

When: Monday, 4:30 p.m.

Where: Central Columbia HS, Espy

How they got here: Scranton Prep, the District 2 runner-up, won a play-in game against District 10 runner-up Meadville, 11-3; Danville won the District 4 title by beating Montoursville, 12-11, in eight innings.

Up next: The winner advances to Thursday's quarterfinals against either District 12 champion Conwell-Egan (14-5) or District 11 champion Bethlehem Catholic (19-8).

Breakdown: Scranton Prep makes its sixth PIAA appearance (1-5). ... Scranton Prep won eight of its last 10 games. ... Johnny Petrosky is batting .482 with 26 RBIs. The sophomore also is 4-2 with a 3.56 ERA and 41 strikeouts. Senior Matthew Kalinowski is batting .402 with 20 RBIs. Senior Roman Valvano is hitting .328 with 10 RBIs and also is 2-1 with a 3.29 ERA and 21 strikeouts. Senior shortstop and leadoff batter Zander Condeelis is a Canisius commit who is batting .345 with 29 runs and nine RBIs. Senior Brian Kellogg is batting .311 with 22 RBIs. Junior Paul Rusincovitch improved his record to 3-0 by throwing a complete-game six-hitter against Meadville, allowing three earned runs, walking four and striking out four. He blanked the Bulldogs over the final six innings. ... Danville's district title is its first since 2011. The Ironmen make their fifth PIAA appearance (4-4). ... Danville won 11 of its last 12. The lone loss in the span came to District 4 Class 3A champ Mount Carmel, 8-3, on May 6. ... Senior Reese McCarthy leads the team with a .468 batting average with 10 doubles, three triples, two home runs, 30 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. Junior Matt Acor is batting .394 with six doubles and 23 RBIs. Junior Cole Duffy is hitting .388 with six doubles, one home run and 12 RBIs. Junior Wyatt Shultz is batting .360 with five doubles, two home runs and 34 RBIs. He also is 7-1 with two saves, a 1.97 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 42.2 innings. Junior Garrett Hoffman is 4-0 with a 3.53 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 33.2 innings.