PIAA announces opening-round sites for boys and girls lacrosse

Mike Drago, Reading Eagle, Pa.
·1 min read

May 29—Wilson's District 3 Class 3A championship lacrosse teams will open the PIAA Tournament playing within their home district.

The Bulldogs boys (21-4) open against District 7 runner-up Shady Side (14-4) at Manheim Township Tuesday at 4:30.

The Bulldogs girls (17-4) play District 7 third-place finisher Sewickley Academy (16-4) at Cumberland Valley Tuesday at 6:30.

Twin Valley (20-2), the District 3 Class 2A girls runner-up, opens against District 4 champ Danville (16-1) Tuesday. A site for that game is not listed on the bracket, which was posted on the PIAA website late Friday.

The Wilson boys won their third district championship Thursday, beating Hempfield 12-9. Mason Lenart and Derek Jopp each had three goals and an assist for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs have reached the PIAA Tournament seven times, most recently in 2019. Their last win came against Shady Side in a 2016 first-round game.

The Wilson girls won their second district championship Thursday, beating South Western 18-6. Jenna Facciolli and Kayla Wilkes each had five goals and an assist for the Bulldogs.

This will be the fourth straight state tournament appearance for the Wilson girls. Their only win came in a 2018 opener vs. Pine Richland.

The Raiders fell to York Catholic 14-8 in their first district championship appearance Thursday. This will be their first PIAA playoff game.

Recommended Stories

  • Soccer-Conte leaves Inter after agreeing contract termination

    ROME (Reuters) -Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has terminated his contract one year early just days after leading them to their first Serie A title in 11 years, the club said on Wednesday. Conte, who joined Inter in May 2019, agreed to depart after Italian media reported he had been left unhappy with plans to reduce investment and cut costs due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte for the termination of his contract by mutual consent," read a club statement.

  • Tennis-Jamie Murray criticises French Open doubles prize money cut, hotel conditions

    Murray, a seven-times doubles and mixed doubles Grand Slam champion, also complained after the French Tennis Federation (FFT) pushed back the claycourt tournament from its scheduled start. The year's second Grand Slam was postponed by a week to welcome more fans on the grounds compared to last year's rescheduled tournament when only 1,000 were allowed at Roland Garros every day in September.

  • Tennis: Suarez Navarro heads to Paris after recovering from cancer

    The 32-year-old Spaniard said in September that she was diagnosed with early-stage Hodgkin's lymphoma and would need to go through six months of chemotherapy. "It makes me tremendously excited to be able to participate in Roland Garros," she said on the website of the Spanish tennis federation. Suarez Navarro, who is currently ranked 118th in the world, returned to practice in December and said last month she had completed her treatment and was cured.

  • Mayor Bill de Blasio lectures Trae Young on 'hunting for fouls,' says Knicks will teach him a lesson

    Trae Young is already living rent-free in the heads of Knicks fans.

  • Los Angeles teams in trouble & NBA awards debate

    Chris Haynes invites Vincent Goodwill onto Posted Up to debate the MVP and Most Improved Player awards.

  • French Open 2021: When is the draw, when does it start and how to watch on TV in the UK

    After being moving back a week due to coronavirus concerns, the French Open is on the horizon. Following disruption last year, Roland Garros is in its more traditional place in the tennis calendar and the world's best are starting to arrive in Paris. Once again, all eyes will be on Rafael Nadal as he bids to win an astonishing 14th French Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam. World No 1 Novak Djokovic will be the biggest threat to Nadal's chances and will aiming to avenge his comprehensive defeat to the Spaniard in the 2020 final. Roger Federer will be in action in Paris, his first major tournament appearance since losing to Djokovic at the Australian Open in January last year. While Nadal is the clear favourite in the men's draw, the women's draw is wide open. Defending champion Iga Swiatek has the likes of 2019 winner Ashleigh Barty, world No 2 Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalenka all targeting victory. And you can never discount Serena Williams, who is continuing her bid for a record-equalling 24th major title. Meanwhile, new to Roland Garros is the introduction of a night session match on Philippe-Chatrier, echoing the US Open and Australian Open. When is the French Open draw? The draw for the tournament takes place at 5pm on Thursday, May 27 with a statue for 13-time champion Nadal set to be unveiled. When does the French Open start? In contrast to the other majors, the French Open begins on a Sunday and this year's event gets underway on May 30. Will Andy Murray be playing in Paris? No. Unfortunately for the three-time Grand Slam winner will not be competing in Paris. Muray has been struggling with a groin injury since March and is now putting his efforts towards Wimbledon, next starts next month. The former world No 1 also missed the Australian Open in February after contracting coronavirus. Which other big names are missing? Two former champions, Simona Halep and Stan Wawrinka, have pulled out due to injury. British player Kyle Edmund has been struggling with injury all year and will also be absent after surgery on his left knee in April. Canadian world No 14 Denis Shapovalov has a shoulder injury and withdrew at the weekend after losing to Casper Ruud at the Geneva Open. Where to watch the French Open 2021 on TV ITV have exclusive free-to-air live coverage of the French Open from Sunday, May 30. Presenter John Inverdale leads the broadcasting team including British Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong, 2013 Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli, four-time Grand Slam winner Jim Courier, Andy Murray's former coach Mark Petchey, Fabrice Santoro and former British ladies number one Samantha Smith. Nick Mullins and Jonathan Overend will be in the commentary box, with Celina Hinchcliffe the on-site reporter.

  • The legend of Luka Doncic grows with a masterful demolition of the Clippers

    Luka Doncic is entering the consciousness of certainties we’ll expect in postseasons to come, following yet another demolition of the favored Los Angeles Clippers.

  • Jon Jones hires veteran boxing promoter as Dana White says Francis Ngannou-Derrick Lewis fight set

    UFC president Dana White gave a hearty thumbs up Wednesday to Jon Jones’ announcement that he’d hired former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaefer as his new adviser.

  • The Brooklyn Nets have no excuse not to win the 2021 NBA championship

    Anything short of the 2021 NBA championship should be an embarrassment for the Brooklyn Nets.

  • John Hunter Nemechek nets Camping World Trucks win at Charlotte

    With his third victory of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season, John Hunter Nemechek reaffirmed Kyle Busch Motorsports‘ mastery of 1.5-mile intermediate tracks Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway. RELATED: Official results | Charlotte weekend schedule Nemechek held off Sunoco rookie Carson Hocevar over a closing 10-lap green-flag run after a violent crash at […]

  • Rising star Devin Haney, 22, faces toughest test in ex-champ Jorge Linares

    Though Haney is a whopping +1200 favorite at BetMGM, the fight with Linares represents a critical step in Haney’s development.

  • NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum nets 50 in Celtics' victory

    Jayson Tatum scored a playoff career-high 50 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 125-119 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Friday night. The Nets lead the series 2-1 and Game 4 is Sunday night, when a full-capacity crowd will be allowed in Boston. Tatum produced Boston's sixth 50-point postseason game and first since Isaiah Thomas totaled 53 in Game 2 of the 2017 Eastern Conference semifinals against the Washington Wizards.

  • Cincinnati soccer player Ally Sidloski dies at 21 after drowning accident

    Ally Sidloski, officials said, died in a drowning accident at East Fork State Park near Cincinnati on Saturday.

  • The Daily Sweat: Good news Knicks fans, they're a prime zig-zag theory bet for Game 2

    The Hawks took Game 1, but there's reason to believe New York will rebound.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Ja Morant drops 47, but Donovan Mitchell-led Jazz even series

    Ja Morant made history in only his second postseason game, scoring a Grizzlies record 47 points, but it wasn't enough as Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz evened the series.

  • Devin Haney on Jorge Linares bout: 'This is my biggest test on paper'

    WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney talks 1-on-1 with Kevin Iole about his May 29 matchup vs. veteran Jorge Linares.

  • NBA betting: Will Lakers have any challenge in the West? Clippers are in a ton of trouble after losing again

    The Lakers are even stronger favorites in the West after Tuesday night.

  • Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson wins NBA Sixth Man honor

    Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson won the Kia NBA Sixth Man Award, learning of the accomplishment while sitting with teammate Joe Ingles during a TNT interview. The two carved out a spot in league history, too, marking the first one-two finish by teammates in Sixth Man voting. Clarkson is the first player in Jazz franchise history to win the award.

  • Drivers walk away from savage crash in Truck race at Charlotte

    The truck of Trey Hutchens III slowed on the frontstretch after a cut tire and was struck by Johnny Sauter's truck.

  • LeBron James, Lakers sound off on Devin Booker shoving Dennis Schroder

    LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers did not like Devin Booker shoving Dennis Schroder in mid-air in Game 3.