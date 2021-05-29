PIAA announces opening-round sites for boys and girls lacrosse
May 29—Wilson's District 3 Class 3A championship lacrosse teams will open the PIAA Tournament playing within their home district.
The Bulldogs boys (21-4) open against District 7 runner-up Shady Side (14-4) at Manheim Township Tuesday at 4:30.
The Bulldogs girls (17-4) play District 7 third-place finisher Sewickley Academy (16-4) at Cumberland Valley Tuesday at 6:30.
Twin Valley (20-2), the District 3 Class 2A girls runner-up, opens against District 4 champ Danville (16-1) Tuesday. A site for that game is not listed on the bracket, which was posted on the PIAA website late Friday.
The Wilson boys won their third district championship Thursday, beating Hempfield 12-9. Mason Lenart and Derek Jopp each had three goals and an assist for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs have reached the PIAA Tournament seven times, most recently in 2019. Their last win came against Shady Side in a 2016 first-round game.
The Wilson girls won their second district championship Thursday, beating South Western 18-6. Jenna Facciolli and Kayla Wilkes each had five goals and an assist for the Bulldogs.
This will be the fourth straight state tournament appearance for the Wilson girls. Their only win came in a 2018 opener vs. Pine Richland.
The Raiders fell to York Catholic 14-8 in their first district championship appearance Thursday. This will be their first PIAA playoff game.