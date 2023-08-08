Physicality will be key for Plymouth Big Red football in 2023

PLYMOUTH — There will be a lot of new surrounding the Plymouth Big Red football team in 2023.

Former head coach Mark Genders stepped away after leading the Big Red since the 2007 season as he ended the longest active tenure of any coach in Richland County. Plymouth graduated 10 seniors from 2022 and bring back just four starters on offense and five on defense and will have many new faces all over the lineup.

Including head coach as John Gillum takes over after spending seven years on staff and playing four under Genders during his high school career. But, with a lot of new comes opportunity. Plymouth is fresh off of a 3-7 season where they went 1-5 in the Firelands Conference and will bring back five lettermen on offense and seven on defense with hopes of leaning on those veterans to put together a fresh, new start.

"As any small school would say, we have to stay healthy from week to week," Gillum said. "That is going to be one of our x-factors this year. If we can stay healthy and tackle better, I think we can enjoy some success."

The Big Red will be running its signature double-wing offense again this year. Junior Landyn Gersh has been tabbed as the starting quarterback and will see his first varsity action this year. Senior Layne Bushey will likely be the feature running back after posting 440 yards and six touchdowns in seven games a year ago. Sophomore Ethan Keefe will also see a bulk of the carries in the backfield as well.

Senior Gunner Huston will be the lead blocker at fullback with sophomore Elie Keefe and junior Jackson Kennison at the tight end positions. All three are looking to make a huge impact in the first starting roles of their careers.

The Big Red brings back a wealth of experience on the offensive line. Senior Nolan Branham will start at left tackle with sophomore Basey Bailey at left guard, junior Hunter McClure at center, junior Noah Robinson at right guard and sophomore Caleb Crouse at right tackle.

"We will be relying heavily on our experience up front with a veteran offensive line," Gillum said. "Those guys should give us time to develop a young backfield that will be under Layne Bushey's leadership."

Plymouth is still working on a kicker while junior Owen Wright and Bushey will be returning kicks. Seniors Austin Thompson and Braden Montgomery along with sophomore Kaden Caughenbaugh and freshman Isaiah Miller will see plenty of offensive snaps.

Plymouth's Layne Bushey will be the feature back for the Big Red in 2023.

Defensively, Plymouth will go with a 4-4 which was Gillum's signature last season as the defensive coordinator.

Robinson and Gresh will be the defensive ends with Branham and Crouse clogging up the inside at the tackle positions. Bailey and Bushey will be the outside linebackers with Huston and McClure at inside linebacker. Wright and freshman Lincoln Distl will start at cornerback with sophomore Ben Trimmer at free safety.

Bushey will do the punting while Keefe is expected to be the return guy. Senior Cameron Johnson, Thompson, Montgomery, Caughenbaugh, Kennison and Miller will all see defensive snaps as well.

"We have to be physical up front," Gillum said. "Our inside linebackers are going to be the leaders of our defense and if they can get us to work together as a unit, we can keep some teams out of the end zone and give our offense more opportunities."

Gillum has a simple goal for his team from week to week and it all starts with setting the tone early in games.

"We have to be the most physical team on the field," Gillum said. "That will be our main goal for the upcoming season. We also want to develop our student-athletes in the classroom and on the field. If we can do those two things, I think we can give our seniors and memorable experience."

Plymouth is looking to compete in the Firelands Conference, a league they haven't won since 1983.

"I don't see any easy weeks in the Firelands Conference," Gillum said. "There are a lot of great players and coaches around the league this year who, I know, pride themselves on playing a physical brand of football and we look forward to the competition each and every week."

The Big Red kicks off its season at Oberlin in Week 1.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Physicality will be key for Plymouth Big Red football in 2023