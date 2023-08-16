'Physical presence': Bolles Super 11 tackle Garrison Butler energizes defensive front

For some football fans, the defensive tackle position evokes a mental image of a slow-footed giant clogging the running lanes.

Then take a look at Garrison Butler.

Yes, he can stuff the run, no doubt about it. And a whole lot more.

"We're like one of the most athletic positions on the field, being able to move, being able to deal with one or two guys, maybe even three guys blocking you," Butler said. "Just being that physical presence."

An all-around athlete bringing muscle to the middle of Skinner-Barco Stadium, the Bolles senior joins the Times-Union's annual Super 11 for the top-ranked high school football recruits in Northeast Florida.

Bolles defensive tackle Garrison Butler is pictured at high school football practice on Aug. 7.

Committed to Cincinnati, this 270-pound defensive tackle has a lot more than just bulk. Like 17 tackles for loss in his junior year. Or a regional championship in the shot put during the Florida High School Athletic Association track and field season.

For Bolles, state semifinalists last year in Class 2M, Butler's athletic aptitude could be the not-so-secret weapon propelling them toward a city-record 12th FHSAA championship.

His approach on the field, as he puts it: "Fast, physical and violent."

'QUICK ON MY FEET'

Garrison Butler of Bolles throws in the boys discus during the FHSAA Region 1-2A high school track and field championship.

From the time Butler began football around fifth grade, the defensive line quickly became his gridiron home.

"Getting after the ball, being physical with the O-line, making plays in the backfield, that's something I really like doing," Butler said.

Even when lining up against larger opponents inside, he's learned how to make the most of his physical dimensions, studying from the game's best.

"Guys like Aaron Donald and Ed Oliver, they're not the tallest guys, 6 foot, 6-1," he said. "That's where I measure around that size, so I watch a lot of those guys' tape just to better myself."

Away from the football field, he's also excelled in the discus throw and the shot put, disciplines he's been working on since he was challenging the region's best middle schoolers while at Green Cove Springs Junior High.

Butler has shown he's at home against Florida's best at high school level: He placed third in the Florida Relays in the shot put with a distance of 54 feet, 9 3/4 inches, and he owns a personal best of 139 feet, 10 inches in the discus.

"I feel like it's helped make me light on my feet, quick on my feet, having a good balance," he said.

RECEIVING THE TORCH

Bolles' Garrison Butler (52) reacts to a tackle for loss in the Bulldogs' spring football game against White.

Butler's selection adds to the long list of honorees for Bolles, which joins First Coast, Raines and Trinity Christian as the only Jacksonville schools with more than 30 all-time Super 11 recruits.

He's been on the Super 11 path for a while. Butler recorded 29 tackles (10 behind the line) in his sophomore year and emerged as a major menace last fall, finishing the year with 50 tackles and four sacks.

With around 20 college offers, Butler committed to Cincinnati in May and became Northeast Florida's latest player to select the Big 12 school. Running backs Manny Covey (Bradford) and Myles Montgomery (Fletcher) also enter 2023 on the Bearcats' roster.

"I fell in love with the city while I went up there for my unofficial visit," he said. "That just felt like home to me… when I got there, everything seemed to fall in line and connect."

One more year at Bolles remains for Butler, seeking one more chance at a championship ring after FHSAA semifinals in 2021 and 2022. Now that it's his turn to carry the defensive torch, he's embracing his role as a leader of the pack.

"I had Hayden Schwartz [now at Minnesota] and Bradley Mann [now at Vanderbilt], and they were my leaders in my sophomore year," he said. "They just taught me to be a good leader for the young guys, because they're going to look up to you."

DT Garrison Butler

School: Bolles

Height/weight: 6-2, 270

Recruiting status: Committed to Cincinnati.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Garrison Butler, Bolles: Northeast Florida 2023 Super 11 football list