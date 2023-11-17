Physical and mental parts of football collide to form Dalton's winning defense

DALTON —Does the "D" in "Dalton football" stand for defense?

If the world worked like a Dr. Seuss book, then it probably would.

Defense is certainly a major reason why Dalton has churned its way to 11 straight wins, including 20-plus-point wins in every playoff game so far.

When Dalton faces off with Danville in Friday's Region 25 championship game at Dover's Crater Stadium, the play of its defense will probably be the deciding factor as to whether the Bulldogs win their first regional title in program history or see their season come to an end.

In 10 of its 12 games, including its lone loss, Dalton has surrendered two touchdowns or fewer. Even when the 'Dawgs have given up points this season — 29 points in a Week 9 win over Norwayne and 28 points in last week's regional semifinal against St. Paul — the defense has come up huge in other ways.

Against Norwayne, Greyson Siders recovered a fumble to stop a late Norwayne drive, and Alex Hess made perhaps the play of the year on the final play of the game, tracking down Bobcats' running back Dillon Morlock from behind to stop him well short of the goal line.

And against St. Paul? Collin Jones' 34-yard fumble return for a TD gave Dalton its first lead with 1:52 to go before the half, completely changing the course of the game. Kade Miller forced and returned another fumble for a score and Siders wrapped things up with an interception return for a touchdown as the defense scored 18 points by itself.

Which a three-touchdown performance from the defense probably isn't happening again in the playoffs, that unit has proven it can make all sorts of winning plays, no matter the situation.

So, what makes this the type of defense that can propel Dalton to a regional title (and beyond)?

Dalton's Alex Hess and Greyson Siders (23) tackle Dillon Morlock to stop the Bobcats on the final play of the game.

It starts with speed and intelligence.

"(We) play fast, not waiting on what they're going to do, and just do our thing," Dalton senior defensive back Cade Mullet said. "We try not to let their formations affect us."

Dalton is fast at every level, including a defensive line led by Jones, where they're also bigger and stronger than many of their opponents.

"It's always fun to play behind them because they force bad passes," Mullet said. "As a DB, it's pretty nice."

Linebackers like Hess, Grayson Siders, Kade Miller and Gavin Annen cover a ton of ground, making plays at the line of scrimmage and down the field, depending on their assignment.

And a secondary led by Mullet and Coy Wenger makes opposing QBs pay for mistakes by attacking any kind of lazy throw.

A lot of teams have good team speed on defense though. Dalton's collective football IQ makes that speed function at maximum efficiency. Defensive coordinator Scott Trivisonno makes his game plans clear to the players, who put in the time and effort mentally in order to succeed physically.

"Hitting is a big part of it because football is a physical game, but on the flip side you have to be smart to be highly successful at football," Dalton coach Broc Dial said. "We're always stressing being a student of the game, learning about the game, (seeing) the big picture. We have a lot of kids right now who are doing a good job of that."

Dalton's high level of communication on the field comes from being so prepared. The 'Dawgs don't blow many defensive assignments because everyone on the team knows where to be.

"Communicating is a big part," Hess said. "... We have to all be a team. We have to talk to each other, know what's happening and know where everybody is going to be."

And then, of course, the 'Dawgs like to hit. When teams play Dalton, they feel it the next day.

"We tell our players, 'You have to love hitting, but you also have to love getting hit because it's not going to go great every time,'" Dial said. "That's the adversity piece and how you handle it. I think our kids just really love the game of football."

There's no doubt Dalton's players love the game of football.

And there's no doubt they want nothing more than to be playing it for a few more weeks.

