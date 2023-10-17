Phyllis Coates, actress who was the first to play Superman's love interest Lois Lane on TV – obituary

Phyllis Coates as Lois Lane

Phyllis Coates, who has died aged 96, was an American actress with a huge string of, mostly forgettable, film and television credits but was best known as the first to play Superman’s love interest Lois Lane on television.

In later life she contributed to the speculation surrounding the mysterious death in 1959 of George Reeves, who had played her Superman.

Phyllis Coates first played Lois in the low-budget 1951 film Superman and the Mole Men and in 1952 was given the role in the syndicated television series Adventures of Superman.

Superman And The Mole Men, US lobbycard, from left: Phyllis Coates, George Reeves, Jeff Corey, 1951 - LMPC via Getty Images

She retired, or was retired, at the end of the first season and replaced by Noel Neill, who became more closely associated with the role, some reports suggesting that she left because she had another commitment, others suggesting that the series sponsors Kellogg’s took exception to her raunchy style and demanded a more wholesome Lois.

Much later, in the early morning of June 16 1959, her co-star Reeves was found dead at his home in Benedict Canyon, Los Angeles, naked on his bed in a pool of blood, a gun between his feet and a bullet in his brain, while his fiancée, Leonore Lemmon sat downstairs with three others, all of them stupefied with drink when the police arrived.

With George Reeves in The Adventures of Superman - ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The police decided it was an open-and-shut case of suicide, and the coroner agreed. The investigation was closed but questionable physical evidence and hearsay statements from friends of Reeves raising doubts about the verdict mean that the case has never been satisfactorily laid to rest.

In a 1988 interview Phyllis Coates recalled Reeves inviting her into his dressing room prior to the filming of the series and making them a martini. “Here’s to the bottom of the barrel, babe,” he said.

While this might seem to support the suicide theory by suggesting that Reeves was depressed at the way his career was going, later on Phyllis Coates told the authors of Hollywood Kryptonite (1996), a speculative examination of the case, that she had received a phone call at 4.30am on the morning of Reeves’s death from Toni Mannix, who had been Reeves’s longtime lover before he left her for Lemmon – and also the wife of the powerful MGM studio enforcer Eddie Mannix.

Toni Mannix, Phyllis Coates recalled, was beside herself with anxiety, “hyperventilating and ranting”: “She said, ‘The boy is dead. He’s been murdered.’” Later, Phyllis Coates wondered how she knew so early and with such certainty.

For many years, as Adventures of Superman continued to enjoy popularity in syndicated reruns, Phyllis Coates, like other cast members, tried to distance herself from the series. However she agreed to appear as Lois’s mother in an episode of the 1990s television series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

Phyllis Coates in a 1940s studio portrait - Alamy

She was born Gypsie Ann Evarts Stell on January 15 1927 in Wichita Falls, Texas. After leaving school she moved to Los Angeles with her mother and was “discovered” by the vaudeville comedian Ken Murray in whose variety show she appeared as a dancer and comedienne, before landing, aged 17, a seven year contract with 20th Century Fox.

She took small supporting roles in films including Smart Girls Don’t Talk (1948) and My Foolish Heart (1949) before landing the role of Lois Lane. Apart from a period of semi-retirement from the mid-1960s to the mid-1980s, she continued to enjoy a steady freelance career.

Her 140 credits included low-budget features and television series, including westerns and shockers such as Panther Girl of the Kongo (1955), in which she battled giant claw monsters (actually crayfish in miniature sets) and I Was a Teenage Frankenstein (1957), in which she was fed to an alligator by mad scientist Whit Bissell. (“The acting has to be seen to be disbelieved,” wrote one critic.)

Phyllis Coates’s four marriages all ended in divorce. She is survived by two daughters.

Phyllis Coates, born January 15 1927, died October 11 2023

