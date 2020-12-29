Phyfe scores 21 to lead N. Iowa past Missouri St. 85-75

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) -- Austin Phyfe had 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting and Northern Iowa beat Missouri State 85-75 on Monday night.

Nate Heise had 15 points the Panthers (2-5, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference), who lost to the Bears 79-59 on Sunday. Noah Carter added 13 points and seven rebounds and Trae Berhow had 12 points.

Gaige Prim and Isiaih had 20 points each for the Bears (4-1, 1-1), whose four-game season-opening win streak ended. Prim had nine rebounds and Mosley five assists. Ja'Monta Black had 17 points.

---

---

