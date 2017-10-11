PHT Morning Skate: Wings fan faces lifetime ban from arena for throwing octopus on ice

–Yesterday, we told you about the Flames snapping their 25-game losing skid in Anaheim. Well, the Flames players are giving the credit to a voodoo figurine from the movie “Major League”. (The Score)

–New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard and his girlfriend were in attendance at the Rangers-Blues game in New York last night, and the Fox Sports camera caught them in an awkward moment. No idea what was going on there. (BarDown)

–This Detroit Red Wings fan is facing a lifetime ban from the new Little Caesars Arena because he threw an octopus on the ice, which is a well-known tradition there. “The two supervisors of security told me I’m done. I think it’s very stiff. If they want to fine me I understand, if they wanted to ban me for a year … I can deal with that, but to get banned forever? That can’t happen.” (CBC.ca)

–The Chicago Blackhawks didn’t get off to a great start in Montreal last night, but they did enough to get themselves a win. Rookie Alex DeBrincat even contributed two points. Check out DeBrincat’s first career goal and all the good highlights from the game. (Top)

–Legendary college basketball announcer Dick Vitale spoke to NHL.com about partnering with Lightning head coach Jon Cooper to raise money for pediatric cancer research. By his own admission, Vitale isn’t really a hockey guy. “I’m being honest with you, I really don’t know much at all about hockey, but I got so caught up when the Lightning were chasing the Stanley Cup in the playoffs two years ago. I went to every game. A buddy of mine had a suite and invited me to the suite. I got caught up with the electricity and the excitement.” (NHL.com)

–Sens forward Alex Burrows received a standing ovation as he went back to Vancouver for the first time since they traded him away. He also got a video on the big screen during a stoppage in play. Check out what they did for him: