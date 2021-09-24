PHT Morning Skate: Wilson on Rangers; Toews eyeing opening night return

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Tom Wilson on the idea that the Rangers’ off-season had his physicality in mind: “I think there’s something with that team that probably had nothing to do with me and it might have been the perfect storm, it all came to a tee at the right moment, and it was probably boiling over to begin with.” [NBC Sports Washington]

• While he’s not back at 100%, Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews says the plan is to play opening night. [Second City Hockey]

• Marc-Andre Fleury on the trade that sent him from Vegas to Chicago. “I thought I was going to retire there. The owner said it in the media last season, too. I know I don’t have many years left [to play], so I thought I could end up there, living there after hockey.” [Daily Faceoff]

• At long last, the Seattle Kraken hit the ice for training camp. [Seattle Times]

• The Rangers will honor the late Rod Gilbert during the season with a special jersey night and patch with the Hall of Famer’s No. 7. [Blueshirt Banter]

Braden Holtby confirms his tortoises have safely made it into the US. — Bruce LeVine (@BruceLeVinePuck) September 23, 2021

• Johnny Gaudreau, who can be a UFA next summer, says he will not be answering many questions about his contract status this season. [TSN]

• With Alex Stalock out for the year, could the Oilers add a goaltender to join Mikko Koskinen and Mike Smith? [The Hockey News]

• There are few rosters available on the Kings right now and plenty of players fighting for a spot. [Mayor’s Manor]

• Blue Jackets rookie Cole Sillinger has been impressing since rookie camp. He found himself playing between Patrik Laine and Jakub Voracek on Thursday. [Blue Jackets]

• The PHF’s Minnesota Whitecaps are bringing back veteran forward Allie Thunstrom. [The Ice Garden]

• Evgeny Kuznetsov is ready for a bounce back season with the Capitals: “Just remember it is a business, right? It is not whatever guy wants to do or people or fans, it’s a business and we have to adjust to that. I am happy that I am here and I’m mentally here. That is what is more important to me. It’s not just that I’m here to get paid or I’m to play hockey and go home and enjoy my life. For me, it was very important to mentally be here.” [Washington Hockey Now]

