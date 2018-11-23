PHT Morning Skate: Weber’s return; Which coaches are on hot seat?

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Leafs forward Mitch Marner has formed a special bond with Hayden Foulon. This six-year-old girl has been battling leukemia for a while, and she’s become Marner’s hero. “She is my hero. What she has gone through and the way she has fought in her brief life is an inspiration for all of us. All I want to do is to try to bring some happiness to her life any way I can.” (NHL.com)

• Shea Weber could be back in the Canadiens lineup as soon as next Tuesday when they host the Carolina Hurricanes. (Montreal Gazette)

• The Edmonton Oilers acquired Chris Wideman from the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. Someone had to pay the price for that Uber ride. (Edmonton Journal)

• Believe it or not, the Humboldt Broncos are currently sitting in first place in the SJHL standings. (TSN.ca)

• Eugene Melnyk might be blowing an opportunity to get the Ottawa Senators a new downtown arena. (Ottawa Citizen)

• Thanks to some strong goaltending, the Detroit Red Wings have won nine of their last 11 games. Can they keep this up? (The Hockey News)

• Sportsnet’s lists six NHL head coaches that could be on the hot seat. Is Mike Sullivan’s job really in jeopardy? (Sportsnet)

• End to End Sports looks at the top five players outside of the NHL right now. Red Wings prospect Filip Zadina could potentially help his team in a big way down the road. (End to End Sports)

• Thanksgiving can be an awkward time for non-North American NHL players. (Toronto Star)

• Former NHLer Gary Leeman believes there are pros and cons to the concussion settlement. (Hamilton Spectator)

• ESPN’s Emily Kaplan breaks down why there have been so many coaching changes in the NHL this season. (ESPN)

