PHT Morning Skate: Weber’s future; Pittsburgh fit for Parise, Suter?

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that it’s leaning towards unlikely that Canadiens captain Shea Weber will play again, and his contract status could end in a dispute between the NHL and NHLPA. [TSN]

• The knives are out in Minnesota following the buy outs of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter: “In their first few years with the Wild, Parise was known for asking for the team to practice in Minneapolis, closer to his home, which drove the coaching staff crazy, and Suter was known for lobbying Leipold, a move that would backfire in any company.” [Star Tribune]

• Could both Parise and Suter fit with the Penguins? [Pensburgh]

• A tough 2020-21 season could set Kasperi Kapanen up for a big bounce-back year. [The Hockey Writers]

• A 70-page guidebook will help Kraken players and their families learn all about Seattle. [NHL.com]

• What kind of impact could Vladimir Tarasenko have in the Flyers’ lineup? [Broad Street Hockey]

Ready for my celebration tour. pic.twitter.com/OlQX7VUXME — The Stanley Cup (@StanleyCup) July 15, 2021

• The Duncan Keith trade will allow Stan Bowman to make a free-agent splash. [NBC Sports Chicago]

• If Toronto is looking for a new goalie, Darcy Kuemper is on their radar. [Daily Faceoff]

• Dennis Murphy, who helped found the American Basketball Association, World Hockey Association, World Team Tennis and Roller Hockey International, has passed away at age 94. [AP]

• Interesting look at the amount of scoring a playoff team needs. [Gotham Sports Network]

• Want to know what the Kings’ expansion protected list will look like? Here you go. [Mayor’s Manor]

More NHL news

Giordano or Tanev? Flames face tough Kraken expansion draft question Lessons Kraken, rest of NHL can take from Vegas expansion draft Shea Weber could miss 2021-22 NHL season with injury

Story continues

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy

PHT Morning Skate: Weber’s future; Pittsburgh fit for Parise, Suter? originally appeared on NBCSports.com