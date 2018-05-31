PHT Morning Skate: Vegas stands to lose millions on Golden Knights; Kovalchuk eying NHL return?

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Up top, re-live the magic that was Braden Holtby‘s game-winning save in Game 2 on Wednesday.

• The house doesn’t always win: Las Vegas stands to lose millions on Golden Knights (Toronto Star)

• Ilya Kovalchuk could be heading back to the NHL (NHL.com)

• Sportsnet continues its series of the NHL’s Top 10 UFAs of 2018 by position. Here’s the best goaltenders available (Sportsnet)

• Teams wanting to jump into the Top 10 in the NHL Draft next month might want to give Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland a ring (NHL.com)

• ‘Players’ manager’ Lamoriello testifies on Peluso case, fighting in the NHL (TSN.ca)

• Don Cherry and Ron MacLean took to the airwaves during Coach’s Corner on Wednesday to advocate for the NHL’s return to Quebec City. There was even a cameo appearance by Gary Bettman (Sportsnet)

• NFLer Chris Long pokes fun at hockey fans. Hockey fans take exception (Sporting News)

• Here’s who would have won all the NHL awards if they were only handed out to Nashville Predators (The Hockey Writers)

• Swift Current to host 2019 Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada (Sportsnet)

• The interesting way that the Corsi spread has tightened in the NHL (Toronto Maple Leafs)

• George (McPhee) the Builder. A look at how 11 of Washington Capitals he drafted are now on the ice facing him in the Stanley Cup Final (Ottawa Sun)

• Xfinity supporting extra hour of Metro service following Washington Capitals Stanley Cup Game 4 (FOX 5 DC)

• Booster Juice founder on great ride with his Vegas Golden Knights (Edmonton Sun)

• Kelly McCrimmon’s quest to join brother Brad on the Stanley Cup (ESPN)

• Las Vegas shooting survivor Nick Robone knows exactly why the Golden Knights mean so much to the city (Yahoo)

