PHT Morning Skate: Underrated players; Time to drop loser point

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Here’s some of the bigger events going on during All-Star weekend in St. Louis. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

• Check out this in-depth look at Patrick Kane‘s road to 1,000 points. (Chicago Tribune)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

• It took some time, but the Bolts are finally back on track. (The Hockey News)

• Alex Ovechkin is already the greatest goalscorer of all time. (Nova Caps Fans)

• Rangers forward Chris Kreider remains one of the top trade targets for the Bruins. (NBC Sports Boston)

• Has Ryan Johansen‘s role in Nashville changed? (A to Z Sports Nashville)

• Kevin Fiala and the Wild are trying to live up to their potential. (Minneapolis Star Tribune)

• Hockey players are finally starting to grow their endorsement deals. (The Score)

• Could the Oilers and Sharks be trade partners? (Oilers Nation)

• Alexandar Georgiev might be on the trade block but the asking price isn’t exactly low. (Blue Shirt Banter)

• The Islanders’ offense might hold them back in their quest for a Stanley Cup. (Spector’s Hockey)

• Sportsnet sat down with John Tavares for a wide-ranging Q & A session. (Sportsnet)

• Loui Eriksson has been the ideal utility forward for the Canucks this season. (Canucks Army)

• The NHL has to get rid of the loser point. (Blue Seat Blogs)

• Prospect Nick Stutzle moved into third in the draft rankings for 2020. (Rotoworld)

• Yard Barker breaks down the most underrated player on every team. (Yard Barker)

• It’s been a tough time for the NHL’s California franchises. (Featurd)

• Here’s an “NHL 94” retro review for your enjoyment. (Operation Sports)

—

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.