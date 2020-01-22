PHT Morning Skate: Underrated players; Time to drop loser point
• Here’s some of the bigger events going on during All-Star weekend in St. Louis. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)
• Check out this in-depth look at Patrick Kane‘s road to 1,000 points. (Chicago Tribune)
• It took some time, but the Bolts are finally back on track. (The Hockey News)
• Alex Ovechkin is already the greatest goalscorer of all time. (Nova Caps Fans)
• Rangers forward Chris Kreider remains one of the top trade targets for the Bruins. (NBC Sports Boston)
• Has Ryan Johansen‘s role in Nashville changed? (A to Z Sports Nashville)
• Kevin Fiala and the Wild are trying to live up to their potential. (Minneapolis Star Tribune)
• Hockey players are finally starting to grow their endorsement deals. (The Score)
• Could the Oilers and Sharks be trade partners? (Oilers Nation)
• Alexandar Georgiev might be on the trade block but the asking price isn’t exactly low. (Blue Shirt Banter)
• The Islanders’ offense might hold them back in their quest for a Stanley Cup. (Spector’s Hockey)
• Sportsnet sat down with John Tavares for a wide-ranging Q & A session. (Sportsnet)
• Loui Eriksson has been the ideal utility forward for the Canucks this season. (Canucks Army)
• The NHL has to get rid of the loser point. (Blue Seat Blogs)
• Prospect Nick Stutzle moved into third in the draft rankings for 2020. (Rotoworld)
• Yard Barker breaks down the most underrated player on every team. (Yard Barker)
• It’s been a tough time for the NHL’s California franchises. (Featurd)
• Here’s an “NHL 94” retro review for your enjoyment. (Operation Sports)
