PHT Morning Skate: Trade deadline storylines; PHF Commissioner resigning

• Marc-Andre Fleury, Claude Giroux, goalies, and other storylines to watch one month from the NHL Trade Deadline. [NHL.com]

• Premier Hockey Federation Commissioner Tyler Tumminia is stepping down from her role following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season. [The Ice Garden]

• Tumminia’s resignation raises more questions about the future of the PHF. [The Hockey News]

• Canadian women’s star Marie-Philip Poulin turned down an offer to play from an ECHL team and has asked for more support for the women’s game. [On Her Turf]

• Now that the tournament is over, how can women’s hockey build off of the Olympic spotlight? [On Her Turf]

• If you missed it, the Finnish men edged the ROC 2-1 to win their first-ever gold medal in Olympic hockey. [NBC Olympics]

• U.S. women’s goaltender Alex Cavallini revealed she tore her MCL in January and nearly missed the 2022 Olympics. [NBC Olympics]

• Why the Maple Leafs sending Nick Ritchie to the Coyotes is a clear win for GM Kyle Dubas. [Sportsnet]

• Robert Thomas, Brock Nelson, and Philip Danault could do wonders for your fantasy hockey team this week. [NBC Sports Edge]

• How do the Flyers go about handling the talent of Travis Konecny on such a bad roster? [Broad Street Hockey]

• Are the Capitals stronger on the road or does it just seem that way? [Japers’ Rink]

• Losers of four straight, these two changes could help the Predators turn things around. [A to Z Sports Nashville]

