PHT Morning Skate: Tkachuk still unsigned; Kessel’s future in Arizona

• The 2021-22 season is under way and Senators forward Brady Tkachuk remains unsigned. [Ottawa Sun]

• Phil Kessel‘s time in Arizona looks like it will be coming to an end at some point this season. [The Hockey News]

• Why the Blackhawks will find their way into the Western Conference playoff picture. [NBC Sports Chicago]

• Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon will miss tonight’s opener against the Blackhawks after testing positive for COVID-19. He is asymptomatic, according to GM Joe Sakic. [PHT]

• “The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) will assess the need for harsher sanctions in response to a racist incident in Ukraine and plans to pressure leagues around the world to amend their rule books to define sanctions for racist behaviour, the new IIHF president said.” [Reuters]

• Fantasy hockey news and notes as hockey season has begun. [NBC Sports Edge]

• “I don’t think the Bruins got a lot worse this offseason, if at all. We all know that’s not good enough, though. Last year’s Bruins team wasn’t ready to compete for a Cup, not by a long shot. They went into the offseason needing significant improvements to take the next step and be a cup contender, and I don’t think they did that.” [Black and Gold]

NHL players are expected to see 17.2% deducted from their paycheques for escrow this season. That number was based off of last year's hockey-related revenue. The escrow cap drops to 10% next season. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 12, 2021

• “Has Ken Holland, finally out of salary cap hell, made most of the right moves? Is he about to direct another Stanley Cup era? We begin to find out now.” [Edmonton Sun]

• Korea, Italy, and Poland advanced into the final round of women’s Olympic hockey qualification. The last spots in the tournament will be determined next month. [The Ice Garden]

• After not making the Rangers’ roster, Vitali Kravtsov has been given permission to seek a trade. [Blue Seat Blogs]

• Boone Jenner has been named the Blue Jackets’ seventh captain in franchise history. [Blue Jackets]

• A look at the faces in new places for the 2021-22 season. [Yardbarker]

