PHT Morning Skate: Thornton to start season with HC Davos; Frozen Four sites announced

• Joe Thornton will suit up for HC Davos in Switzerland this weekend as we wait for the NHL and NHLPA to figure out next season. [Swiss Hockey News]

• Speaking of Jumbo, Thornton and the Maple Leafs have interest in one another. But will a deal happen? [NBC Sports Bay Area]

• The NCAA has announced future Frozen Four sites with Tampa (2023) St. Paul, Minn. (2024) St. Louis (2025), and Las Vegas (2026) playing host. [College Hockey News]

• Pierre-Luc Dubois needs to be priority No. 1 for the Blue Jackets. [1st Ohio Battery]

• An Olympia ice resurfacing machine caught fire last night while cleaning a sheet in upstate New York. [Democrat & Chronicle]

A scary moment after my son’s practice tonight at @bgiceplex. Grateful everyone is safe! #rochesterny pic.twitter.com/SihYnTWhFR — Mary Prusak (@maryprusak) October 15, 2020





• Would Ilya Kovalchuk and the Flyers be a good match? [Section 215]

• Where’s the room for Evan Bouchard on the Oilers’ blue line with Tyson Barrie now in town? [Edmonton Journal]

• Which goalies left on the market could be options for the Hurricanes? [Canes Country]

• Top line Jake Virtanen? It’s coming. [Canucks Army]

• “Ottawa has mapped out a safe seating plan for 6,000 at the Canadian Tire Centre, with fans bubbled in small groups, and with at least two empty seats plus a row between bubbles.” [Financial Post]

• Reacting to the change in leadership in the NWHL. [The Ice Garden]

• An in-depth look at the Golden Knights’ new third jerseys. [Hockey by Design]

