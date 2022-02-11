PHT Morning Skate: Support for St. Louis; Kassian, Keith out weeks

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Former teammates and coaches have faith that Martin St. Louis will do a great job in Montreal. [NHL.com]

• “Some say it’s fitting it was a Tippett guy, goaltender Mike Smith, in the crease against Chicago for his last game. Tippett planned to go with call-up Stuart Skinner in the second of back-to-backs, but Smith, having struggled mightily after two stretches out with injuries, insisted he wanted the paint. Tippett capitulated. He made the wrong call. The Oilers lost. Adios.” [Oilers Nation]

• New head coach but new worries for the Oilers. Duncan Keith will be out 2-4 week with a concussion while Zack Kassian will miss 1-2 months with a fractured jaw. [TSN]

• The U.S. women got by Czechia 4-1 to advance to the Olympic semifinals. They’ll face either Finland or Japan next. [NBC Olympics]

• Canadian goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens thought her playing days were coming to an end following the 2018 Olympics. Now she’s helping Canada in the 2022 tournament. [On Her Turf]

• Interesting interactive look at the all-time records in men’s Olympic hockey. [Puck Junk]

• Cammi Granato, new assistant GM in Vancouver, has had a long journey in hockey. [Sportsnet]

Story continues

• Italian subs and Dr. Pepper are part of Alex Ovechkin‘s diet secrets. [Washington Hockey Now]

• How will Tuukka Rask‘s retirement affect the Bruins’ goaltending the rest of this season? [NBC Sports Boston]

• Some fantasy hockey nuggets to close out your week. [NBC Sports Edge]

More NHL news

U.S. women survive rusty showing against Czechs, advance to semifinals Coyotes confirm plan to play at ASU’s ‘intimate’ arena Can coaching change get Oilers on right path to playoffs, trade deadline?

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

PHT Morning Skate: Support for St. Louis; Kassian, Keith out weeks originally appeared on NBCSports.com