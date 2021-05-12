PHT Morning Skate: Sullivan’s Adams chances; top 2021 free agents

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Rod Brind’Amour appears to be the favorite, but can Mike Sullivan sneak his way into the Jack Adams Award race? [Pensburgh]

• Dougie Hamilton, Taylor Hall, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins are among the top potential UFAs this summer. [TSN]

• Kirill Kaprizov has been all the rage in Minnesota, but don’t overlook Joel Eriksson Ek‘s year for the Wild. [The Score]

• Patrick Kane is dealing with “one little issue” and will skip the upcoming Worlds, but should be ready for training camp. [NHL.com]

• Interesting examination of teams finishing strong and if that momentum carries over into the following season. [Expected Buffalo]

• Fun look at the trade deadline deals and how they’ve panned out for each team. [Sportsnet]

• There are so many questions facing the Flyers as they enter the summer. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

• Could prospect Chaz Lucius break his way into the NHL Draft’s top five? [NBC Sports Edge]

• The Predators’ fourth line has been tough to play against this season. [On the Forecheck]

• What will this off-season look like for the Coyotes? [Spector’s Hockey]

