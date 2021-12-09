PHT Morning Skate: Spezza files appeal; billion-dollar Rangers

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• The NHLPA has filed an appeal on behalf of Jason Spezza regarding his six-game suspension for kneeing Neal Pionk. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman will hear the appeal. If the ban is upheld, Spezza has the option of taking it to an independent arbitrator. [NHLPA]

• Meanwhile, Ian Cole was fined $5,000 for kneeing Mark Scheiefle. Cole was ejected in the third period for the hit. [TSN]

• It was an emotional night on Tuesday for the Svechnikov family when Evgeny and Andrei faced off against one another with their parents in attendance for the first time. [Winnipeg Sun]

• According to Forbes, the Rangers have the NHL’s highest valuation at $2 billion. [Forbes]

• The city of Glendale has threatened to lock the Coyotes out of Gila River Arena due to unpaid bills. The team released a statement on Wednesday citing “human error” in explaining the unpaid bills, and promised that things will be taken care of by today. [PHT]

• Jujhar Khaira was released from hospital on Wednesday following the massive hit he took from Jacob Trouba earlier this week. He has been placed on injured reserve with a concussion. There is no timetable for when he’ll be back on the ice. [PHT]

• The Canada’s women’s national team will play a team of PWHPA All-Stars twice this week as preparation for the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. [The Ice Garden]

• How do the Penguins adjust knowing that Jake Guentzel will be out at least a week with an upper-body injury? [Pensburgh]

• Barkov’s Bears is a wonderful charitable effort from the Panthers captain to help Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. [Florida Hockey Now]

• How the Lighting might use Riley Nash, who was plucked off waivers this week. [Raw Charge]

