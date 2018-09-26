PHT Morning Skate: Smith-Pelly’s conditioning; Replacing Lundqvist
• Up top, a highlight package from Wednesday’s Hockeyville game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Buffalo Sabres.
• Devante Smith-Pelly’s absence from preseason games is conditioning related. (Washington Post)
• Take some makeup, a little creativity and a love for hockey and you get this. (Russian Machine Never Breaks)
• A review of each Carolina Hurricanes’ headshot for this season. (Section 328)
• Here’s an in-depth look at the players that are tasked with bringing the Stanley Cup back to Pittsburgh. (Pittsburgh Current)
• The Washington Capitals’ black owners say their Stanley Cup win is helping them expand their reach to minorities. (The Color of Hockey)
• Will Ryan Murray ever be healthy enough for Columbus? (The Hockey News)
• A look into the task of replacing Henrik Lundqvist. (The Trentonian)
• Mike Keenan is battling prostate cancer. (TSN)
• A look back on the career of Brian Gionta. (The Hockey Writers)
• A decision must be made on who is going to be the backup to Fredrik Andersen in Toronto, just not yet. (Sportsnet)
• Ranking every starting goalie in the NHL. (Yardbarker)
