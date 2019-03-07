PHT Morning Skate: Reaves hates Wilson; Holtby and Mario Kart

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Yzerman’s hands all over the Lightning at the present, but future uncertain. (NHL.com)

• Put the best teams in the playoffs, regardless of conference. (USA Today)

• 11 months after their horrifying bus crash, the rebuilt Humboldt Broncos have made the SJHL playoffs. (660 City News)

• A look at how the Metropolitan Division became the NHL’s most hotly-contested race. (Yahoo Sports)

• Not entirely shocking but Ryan Reaves hates Tom Wilson. (Russian Machine Never Breaks)

• A list of the 10 most intriguing coaching candidates for Ottawa. (Sportsnet)

• Blues’ star Ryan O'Reilly talks his team’s wild season. (ESPN)

• How the Islanders’ young crop make the team better. (Lighthouse Hockey)

• Re-signing Anders Lee would be a great move by the Islanders. (The Sports Daily)

• ‘It doesn’t take an X or a Y chromosome’: Female officials are coming to the NHL. (Washington Post)

• When Ted Lindsay fought, everybody won. (Deadspin)

• Braden Holtby and Mario Kart tattoos. (The Players’ Tribune)

• NHL executive Kim Davis on racism in hockey and growing the game. (The Undefeated)

• Hockey’s diversity in pictures, from pee wee to the pro leagues. (The Color of Hockey)

• The Vancouver Canucks will play meaningful games in March, one way or another. (Canucks Army)

• A look at Tyler Ennis and whether or not the Maple Leafs should re-sign or replace. (The Leafs Nation)

• Should the Devils split the goalie workload 50/50 between Cory Schneider and MacKenzie Blackwood. (FanSided)

• The flu isn’t going to stop Brent Burns‘ charge at the Norris. (NBC Sports Bay Area)

