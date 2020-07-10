PHT Morning Skate: Reactions to Devils hiring Lindy Ruff

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• “The optimist may point out how Ruff’s coaching does not provide an adverse impact at 5-on-5. However, the Devils under Hynes were rather bad in 5-on-5 hockey and the visualization also shows that Ruff’s coaching does not provide a beneficial impact. This is ultimately my problem with this hire. I do not see the evidence that Ruff is going to make the team better at what I think they need to be better at to be competitive once again.” [All About the Jersey]

• “The Devils needed someone who could coach defense, and they picked someone who’s defenses were playing terribly right across the river. You know it’s bad when the Rangers fans are celebrating a New Jersey Devils hire.” [Pucks and Pitchforks]

• Emily Cave shares her story about her late husband, Colby Cave. [ESPN]

• How will all this time off affect NHL goaltenders when play resumes? [NBC Sports Chicago]

• Weeks after leaving the Canucks, the Wild have hired Judd Brackett as their new director of amateur scouting. [Pioneer Press]

• Zach Parise on the upcoming NHL Return to Play: “Right now hockey could really take advantage of the situation with everyone, at least everyone I’m talking to, just dying to see some sports on TV.” [Star Tribune]

• Aleksander Barkov and the Panthers are ready for their Stanley Cup Qualifier against the Islanders. [Florida Hockey Now]

• Examining Dougie Hamilton‘s status as one of the NHL’s top defensemen. [JFresh]

• David Rittich or Cam Talbot? Who should the Flames go with in net against the Jets? [Calgary Herald]

• Is Claude Giroux‘s playoff history telling of what’s to come for the captain? [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

Story continues

• If it’s too tough for the Golden Knights to re-sign Robin Lehner, here are a few names they could pursue in net. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• How potential changes to the CBA could affect the Predators when it comes to the Shea Weber contract. [On the Forecheck]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

PHT Morning Skate: Reactions to Devils hiring Lindy Ruff originally appeared on NBCSports.com