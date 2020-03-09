PHT Morning Skate: Rangers’ next captain; Seattle’s team name

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Canadiens top prospect Jesperi Kotkaniemi injured his spleen while playing in the minors. (NHL.com)

• The San Jose Sharks made a young fan’s wish come true. (NHL.com)

• Who are the nine best rookie goalies in the NHL this season? (The Hockey News)

• Being an elite two-way forward is a lost art, according to Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf. (TSN)

• The Tyler Toffoli trade is paying off for the Canucks on the ice, but not in the win column. (Sportsnet)

• What should Seattle’s team name be? (ESPN)

• Connor Hellebuyck deserves Hart and Vezina Trophy consideration. (The Hockey Writers)

• It looks like there could be a huge rivalry between the pipes for years to come when the Rangers and Devils go head-to-head. (Pucks and Pitchforks)

• The Leafs still need to find balance in their game. (Toronto Star)

• Missing the playoffs would be a disaster for the Islanders. (Newsday)

• Who will be the next captain of the New York Rangers. (Blue Shirt Banter)

• Jets captain Blake Wheeler has been awesome down the stretch. (Winnipeg Free Press)

