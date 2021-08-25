PHT Morning Skate: Rangers add to coaching staff; Power told Sabres of plans before draft

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• The Rangers announced a number of additions to the coaching staff for head coach Gerard Gallant. [New York Rangers]

• An updated look at the Blues’ Vladimir Tarasenko situation. [St. Louis Post Dispatch]

• A look at Team Canada’s perfect start at the Women’s World Championships. [TSN]

• Owen Power informed the Buffalo Sabres of his plans to return to the NCAA this season in a pre-draft interview. [TSN]

• The Montreal Canadiens named France Margaret Bélanger the President of Sports and Entertainment of Groupe CH. Geoff Molson will remain the team owner but Bélanger will run the day-to-day operations of the team. [Sportsnet]

• Looking at some projected point totals for the 2020-21 Philadelphia Flyers. [NBC Philadelphia]

• The San Jose Sharks are hoping their revamped goalie position can help get them back in the playoffs. [NHL]

• The most underpaid goalies in the NHL. [The Hockey News]

• What will the Washington Capitals see from Anthony Mantha this season? [Washington Hockey Now]

• The St. Louis Blues signed first-round pick Zach Bolduc to an entry-level contract. [St. Louis Blues]

• The Sharks have reportedly signed 2018 draft pick Jasper Weatherby to a two-year contract. [The Athletic]

• Reviewing the offseason in the NHL Central Division. [ProHockeyTalk]

