PHT Morning Skate: Quenneville reaction; Cheveldayoff meeting moved to Friday

• “This was the allegation of a single person, but it had echoes of the recent gymnastics scandal that led to the life sentence imposed against Dr. Larry Nassar, the U.S. Gymnastics doctor. This proves that one instance can be enough. That one is too many.” [Miami Herald]

• “It’s irony, I suppose, that a bunch of guys whose reputations and bank accounts are built on the fetishization of accountability dodged it as long as they did.” [The Athletic]

• NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly on why Quenneville was behind the Panthers’ bench Wednesday night: “I don’t think it would have been appropriate for us to intervene in a situation where we haven’t given Joel a chance to speak to us directly. He is entitled to a fair process.” [Ken Campbell]

• Joel Quenneville resigned as Panthers head coach Thursday night. [PHT]

• Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff, originally scheduled to meet with Commissioner Gary Bettman on Monday, will now meet in New York City on Friday. [TSN]

• Kieffer Bellows and Tyson Jost are a new players who might be better off with a change of scenery. [Daily Faceoff]

• On the challenge ahead for Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman. [WEEI]

• The Bruins and Panthers will honor the late Jimmy Hayes before their game Saturday night. [NHL.com]

• Are the Sharks for real? [The Hockey News]

• Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato on her new role as a scout for the Kraken. [Seattle Times]

• Some news and nuggets to help your fantasy hockey dealings this week. [NBC Sports Edge]

