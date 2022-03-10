PHT Morning Skate: Prospects top watch; players who need change of scenery

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Which NHL prospects should you be keeping an eye on ahead of the NHL trade deadline? [Daily Faceoff]

• Filip Zadina, Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett are three players who could use a change of scenery. [The Hockey News]

• The Stars are trending up while the Maple Leafs are trending down as the trade deadline approaches. [Sportsnet]

• It doesn’t sound like Tomas Hertl is on the trade block as the Sharks continue to work at extending the forward. [San Jose Hockey Now]

• Why John Carlson has been better than you think this season. [Japers’ Rink]

• Guy Lafleur, Lanny McDonald and Kim St-Pierre were named to the 2022 Order of Hockey in Canada as Distinguished Honorees. [NHL.com]

• Paul Coffey has been around the Oilers of late sparking talk he could be joining the organization. [Oilers Nation]

• What Andrej Sustr brings to the Ducks’ blue line after they claimed him off waivers. [Crashing the Pond]

• Fresh off a silver medal at the Beijing Olympics, Jesse Compher is ready to inspire the next generation of women’s hockey players. [USA Hockey]

• A deeper look at the interesting playoff race in the Western Conference. [NBC Sports Edge]

