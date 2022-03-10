PHT Morning Skate: Prospects top watch; players who need change of scenery
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Which NHL prospects should you be keeping an eye on ahead of the NHL trade deadline? [Daily Faceoff]
• Filip Zadina, Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett are three players who could use a change of scenery. [The Hockey News]
• The Stars are trending up while the Maple Leafs are trending down as the trade deadline approaches. [Sportsnet]
• It doesn’t sound like Tomas Hertl is on the trade block as the Sharks continue to work at extending the forward. [San Jose Hockey Now]
• Why John Carlson has been better than you think this season. [Japers’ Rink]
• Guy Lafleur, Lanny McDonald and Kim St-Pierre were named to the 2022 Order of Hockey in Canada as Distinguished Honorees. [NHL.com]
THANKS ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8HtiqOPmOF
— Jaromir Jagr (@68Jagr) March 9, 2022
• Paul Coffey has been around the Oilers of late sparking talk he could be joining the organization. [Oilers Nation]
• What Andrej Sustr brings to the Ducks’ blue line after they claimed him off waivers. [Crashing the Pond]
• Fresh off a silver medal at the Beijing Olympics, Jesse Compher is ready to inspire the next generation of women’s hockey players. [USA Hockey]
• A deeper look at the interesting playoff race in the Western Conference. [NBC Sports Edge]
