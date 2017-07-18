PHT Morning Skate: Preds fan recently realized he won tickets to Stanley Cup Final

–The Hockey News has started a new feature called “2020 Vision”. They will basically analyze what each team’s roster will look in the year 2020. First up is the Anaheim Ducks. Their goaltending and defense looks good down the road, but the forwards can definitely use some work. (The Hockey News)

–Here’s a Matt Murray story you’ll all appreciate. One of his young fans was running a lemonade stand to raise money for the Humane Society, and Murray decided to show up to surprise him. The kid left with a picture and a signed stick. Awesome stuff. (BarDown)

–NHL.com is breaking down where each team stands as of right now, and they recently tackled the Los Angeles Kings. The Kings changed head coach and GM, but a lot of the roster remains intact. They may have added Mike Cammalleri in free agency, but they could still use more offensive firepower. (NHL.com)

—Sidney Crosby‘s sister, Taylor, is a goalie for St. Cloud State’s hockey team. In her St. Cloud bio, she took a fun little shot at her older brother. Taylor is pretty clever. (Sportsnet)

–Here’s another story about a hockey player’s family member. Dylan Larkin‘s cousin, Adam, is hoping to make the jump to the NHL after his playing days at Yale are over. Adam attended Red Wings development camp this summer, and he learned a whole lot. “The great thing about these camps is it’s an education opportunity so whether it is with Grand Rapids or with Detroit or elsewhere in the league, you’re learning here and that’s what’s awesome about being here, you have such great resources to teach you whatever it takes to get to the next level.” (MLive.com)

–This Nashville Predators fan won free tickets to Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, but he only realized it after it was too late. Always make sure you log onto Twitter regularly, especially if you entered a contest with such a big prize!

@PredsNHL I hardly ever check twitter and just saw this… I think my soul just died. pic.twitter.com/5LUfqTUnHS — Andrew Fudge (@lilfudge07) July 17, 2017







