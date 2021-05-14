PHT Morning Skate: Potential Eichel trade destinations; Parise’s future

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• New York, LA, Boston. Where will Jack Eichel land if the Sabres decide to trade him? [Featurd]

• “It’s incredible to think ownership would have priorities so out of whack that they’d be at loggerheads with their superstar captain with five years and $50 million left on his contract about his health and how to handle it. After all, Eichel is a major investment made by the organization in a player they believed would get them to the playoffs and beyond. That they’d fight with him over how to handle a neck injury is remarkable.” [Die by the Blade]

• If you missed it, here is the First Round NHL playoff schedule. [PHT]

• Joe Thornton, Pekka Rinne, and Shea Weber are just a few of the “old guys who haven’t won a Cup” in this year’s playoffs. [Puck Junk]

• Zach Parise‘s time in Minnesota looks like it’s coming to an end one way or another. [Zone Coverage]

• On David Quinn’s firing: “Anytime the Rangers really needed a game against a quality opponent, New York wilted because it didn’t have a plan.” [Gotham Sports Network]

• The NWHL free agent market is open. The Buffalo Beauts kicked things off by re-signing defender Marie-Jo Pelletier. [The Ice Garden]

• A breakdown of all of the NHWL’s jerseys, including those sweet ones from the Boston Pride. [Hockey by Design]

• The Stars may have missed out on the playoffs, but Jason Robertson and Jake Oettinger were bright spots this season. [NHL.com]

• Sean Monahan will miss the Flames’ final games as he’s due to undergo hip surgery. He should be ready for the beginning of next season. [Flames Nation]

• Phil Kessel had a quietly solid season in Arizona. [Five for Howling]

