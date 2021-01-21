PHT Morning Skate: Pastrnak ‘ahead of schedule’; Hughes’ strong start

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy on David Pastrnak‘s status: “He is ahead of schedule from the original mid-February date. How much remains to be seen. … The contact part started, he had to leave a couple practices because you just don’t know how you’re going to react. That’s the unknown with ‘Pasta’ going forward. The rest of his rehab’s going very well.”

• The Thursday and Saturday Hurricanes-Panthers games have been postponed. [PHT]

• The Maple Leafs are excited that the NHL will be reverting back to old pucks. [Sportsnet]

• Jack Hughes, the 2019 No. 1 pick, is off to a strong start following a subpar rookie season with the Devils. [The Hockey News]

• Whitney Dove, Sammy Davis, and Bridgette Prentiss are a few of the rookies to watch as the NWHL season gets under way this weekend. [The Ice Garden]

• A pending restricted free agent, Brady Tkachuk doesn’t want to worry about his next contract until after the season. [TSN]

• Stuck in hotels on the road, it’s a lot of Door Dash and Shake Shack for the Wild. [Star Tribune]

• Is goaltending a depth an issue for the defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning? [Raw Charge]

• On finding the right chemistry in your lines. [Rotoworld]

• Corey Crawford is now retired. Is he Hall of Fame worthy? [The Rink]

• How much of an impact could Oliver Wahlstrom have on the Islanders’ offense? [NY Hockey Now]

