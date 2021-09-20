PHT Morning Skate: Panarin on Rangers captaincy; Golden Knights sign Patrick

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Artemi Panarin on why he wouldn’t feel comfortable being the next Rangers captain: “I think I’m more effective in hockey. And I’m afraid that I won’t be an effective captain. I even don’t speak English. How can I motivate? I can only influence with my own game. And they will listen to me without any letters.” [NHL.com]

• Matthew Tkachuk not really helping Senators’ fans’ nerves when it comes to an extension for his brother Brady: “He might be pulling a classic Tkachuk right now. Dad held out, Matthew held out, and Brady looks like he’s on his way right now. So hopefully it can get figured out here. But it’s just a lot of fake stuff out there regarding this. They’re not too close.” [Sportsnet]

• In other unsigned RFA news, Canucks GM Jim Benning is hoping to get both Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes signed by the time camp opens this week. [NHL.com]

• The Golden Knights have signed Nolan Patrick to a two-year, $2.4 million contract. [Knights on Ice]

• If you missed it over the weekend, Zdeno Chara is returning to the Islanders on a one-year deal. [PHT]

Favorite Zdeno Chara story. In his rookie year he took a seat next to me on the team bus. I was seated at the window, and when he sat down he pinned me so hard against the glass I thought he was mad at me. He said, “Sorry I so big”. Great guy and gentle giant. Welcome back, Z. — Howie Rose (@HowieRose) September 18, 2021

Story continues

• Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan on the franchise’s focus as they attempt to make a Stanley Cup run: “What we can’t do is get frustrated now. We can’t discard the plan. We can’t go on our own as individuals. We have to continue on this course and I think the players are absolutely driven to get this done here in Toronto.” [Toronto Sun]

• Looking at the good and bad of the Bruce Cassidy breaking up the pairing of Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk. [NBC Sports Boston]

• Red Wings Jared McIsaac looks to be OK after he lost consciousness following a hit along the boards during Sunday’s prospects game against the Blue Jackets. [Detroit Free Press]

• Diving into a dark topic: What would life for the Wild be like without Kirill Kaprizov? [Zone Coverage]

• Will we see a better Jacob Markstrom for the Flames this season? [Flames Nation]

• Which NHL players are being undervalued in fantasy hockey drafts? [NBC Sports Edge]

More hockey news

Edmonton Oilers: 2021-22 NHL season preview Zdeno Chara signs 1-year contract with Islanders NHL expects 98% of players to be fully vaccinated at start of season

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy

PHT Morning Skate: Panarin on Rangers captaincy; Golden Knights sign Patrick originally appeared on NBCSports.com