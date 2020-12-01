PHT Morning Skate: NWHL jerseys; Short training camps for 2020-21 NHL season?

James O'Brien
·3 min read

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

Shorter training camps among possibilities for 2020-21 NHL season

• There’s been quite a bit of scuttlebutt about the 2020-21 NHL season, although some of it revolves around a lack of movement. Kevin McGran compares the limited back-and-forth between the NHL and NHLPA right now to the 2012-13 lockout. On the bright side, that also inspires McGran to believe that things could thaw out eventually, with a February start. Pretty interesting details, including on possible timelines. [The Star]

• John Shannon reports that the NHL and NHLPA have spoken, but not much progress has been made lately.

• Also, in a pretty recent Sportsnet roundtable hosted by David Amber, Chris Johnston and Elliotte Friedman gave some interesting guesses on the start of the 2020-21 NHL season. Friedman openly said it was just a guess, but he wondered if training camps might start after Dec. 25, in a very truncated form. That would possibly open up a Jan. 6-ish start. Chris Johnston feels like it would take longer to go from an NHL – NHLPA deal to a 2020-21 season, and isn’t as sold on shorter training camps. They both seem to believe that exhibition games could get axed. Like everyone else trying to follow this, they admit that a ton is in the air … and right now it’s kind of a mess. Watch their takes in the video posted above the PHT Morning Skate headline.

NWHL jerseys, USA Hockey WJC roster, and other hockey links

• USA Hockey unveiled its preliminary World Juniors roster, featuring high draft picks including Alex Turcotte and Trevor Zegras. [USA Hockey 2021 WJC roster]

• Check out some really cool designs via the NWHL’s unveiled jerseys. Do you have a favorite?

• Speaking of new/modified duds, the Dallas Stars shared their all-white reverse retro jerseys. Thoughts?

• Two ways to look at who “won” the Erik Karlsson trade. [San Jose Hockey Now]

• Want even more on Erik Karlsson, beyond this Twitter thread from Monday’s Morning Skate and that above post from Sheng Peng? Behold another deep dive on Karlsson’s strengths and weaknesses. [J Fresh]

More NHL free agency

Pandemic Punts: Two very different paths for Buffalo Sabres in 2020-21 ProHockeyTalk’s 2020 NHL free agency tracker Can Maple Leafs maintain trust in their process, and players?

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

PHT Morning Skate: NWHL jerseys; Short training camps for 2020-21 NHL season? originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Latest Stories