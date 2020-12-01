PHT Morning Skate: NWHL jerseys; Short training camps for 2020-21 NHL season?

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

Shorter training camps among possibilities for 2020-21 NHL season

• There’s been quite a bit of scuttlebutt about the 2020-21 NHL season, although some of it revolves around a lack of movement. Kevin McGran compares the limited back-and-forth between the NHL and NHLPA right now to the 2012-13 lockout. On the bright side, that also inspires McGran to believe that things could thaw out eventually, with a February start. Pretty interesting details, including on possible timelines. [The Star]

• John Shannon reports that the NHL and NHLPA have spoken, but not much progress has been made lately.

Sources from both the NHLPA and the NHL confirm there have been discussions, but no progress on re-visiting the terms of this summer’s Memoradum of Understanding on the CBA extension. — John Shannon (@JShannonhl) November 30, 2020

• Also, in a pretty recent Sportsnet roundtable hosted by David Amber, Chris Johnston and Elliotte Friedman gave some interesting guesses on the start of the 2020-21 NHL season. Friedman openly said it was just a guess, but he wondered if training camps might start after Dec. 25, in a very truncated form. That would possibly open up a Jan. 6-ish start. Chris Johnston feels like it would take longer to go from an NHL – NHLPA deal to a 2020-21 season, and isn’t as sold on shorter training camps. They both seem to believe that exhibition games could get axed. Like everyone else trying to follow this, they admit that a ton is in the air … and right now it’s kind of a mess. Watch their takes in the video posted above the PHT Morning Skate headline.

NWHL jerseys, USA Hockey WJC roster, and other hockey links

Story continues

• USA Hockey unveiled its preliminary World Juniors roster, featuring high draft picks including Alex Turcotte and Trevor Zegras. [USA Hockey 2021 WJC roster]

• Check out some really cool designs via the NWHL’s unveiled jerseys. Do you have a favorite?

• Speaking of new/modified duds, the Dallas Stars shared their all-white reverse retro jerseys. Thoughts?

• Two ways to look at who “won” the Erik Karlsson trade. [San Jose Hockey Now]

• Want even more on Erik Karlsson, beyond this Twitter thread from Monday’s Morning Skate and that above post from Sheng Peng? Behold another deep dive on Karlsson’s strengths and weaknesses. [J Fresh]

More NHL free agency

Pandemic Punts: Two very different paths for Buffalo Sabres in 2020-21 ProHockeyTalk’s 2020 NHL free agency tracker Can Maple Leafs maintain trust in their process, and players?

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

PHT Morning Skate: NWHL jerseys; Short training camps for 2020-21 NHL season? originally appeared on NBCSports.com