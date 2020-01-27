PHT Morning Skate: NHLers remember Kobe; Who will Bruins acquire?

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• People in the hockey world remember Kobe Bryant. (NHL.com)

• WEEI breaks down potential trade candidates for the Boston Bruins. (WEEI)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

• Will Nico Hischier be the Devils’ next captain? (All About the Jersey)

• The Hurricanes might use Erik Haula as a trade chip before the deadline. (Cardiac Cane)

• The Leafs could use a right-handed defenseman with some term left on his contract. (Pension Plan Puppets)

• Kyle Dubas might be looking for work if the Leafs don’t turn the season around. (Toronto Star)

• Mike Hoffman started off his second half of the season on a good note. (Rat Trick)

• The women’s 3-on-3 game during All-Star weekend was a success. So, now what? (St. Louis Game-Time)

• Jacob Markstrom needs to be really good for the Canucks in the second half of the season. (Canucks Army)

• Here’s three trade deadline options the Predators should explore. (On the Forecheck)

• Check out the top 10 moments from All-Star weekend. (NHL)

• Alex Ovechkin reacted to the death of Kobe Bryant:

Capitals' Captain Alex Ovechkin on the passing of Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/ojeLVkg2Hc — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 26, 2020





—

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.