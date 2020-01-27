PHT Morning Skate: NHLers remember Kobe; Who will Bruins acquire?
• People in the hockey world remember Kobe Bryant. (NHL.com)
• WEEI breaks down potential trade candidates for the Boston Bruins. (WEEI)
• Will Nico Hischier be the Devils’ next captain? (All About the Jersey)
• The Hurricanes might use Erik Haula as a trade chip before the deadline. (Cardiac Cane)
• The Leafs could use a right-handed defenseman with some term left on his contract. (Pension Plan Puppets)
• Kyle Dubas might be looking for work if the Leafs don’t turn the season around. (Toronto Star)
• Mike Hoffman started off his second half of the season on a good note. (Rat Trick)
• The women’s 3-on-3 game during All-Star weekend was a success. So, now what? (St. Louis Game-Time)
• Jacob Markstrom needs to be really good for the Canucks in the second half of the season. (Canucks Army)
• Here’s three trade deadline options the Predators should explore. (On the Forecheck)
• Check out the top 10 moments from All-Star weekend. (NHL)
• Alex Ovechkin reacted to the death of Kobe Bryant:
Capitals' Captain Alex Ovechkin on the passing of Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/ojeLVkg2Hc
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 26, 2020
