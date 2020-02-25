PHT Morning Skate: NHL trade deadline reactions

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas got most of his trade work done before the trade deadline. (Toronto Sun)

• The Vegas Golden Knights signed Nick Holden to a two-year contract extension on Monday. (Vegas Golden Knights)

• Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving tinkered with his lineup without giving much away. (Calgary Herald)

• The Pittsburgh Penguins did not add any defenseman on Monday but still need to figure out their defense pairings. (Pensburgh)

• The Montreal Canadiens failed to give their fans much clarity after a confusing trade deadline. (Sportsnet)

• The Edmonton Oilers added a ton of speed up front (Edmonton Journal)

• This trade deadline turned out to be uncharted territory for the Carolina Hurricanes. (Canes Country)

• The Buffalo Sabres players made their pleas on the ice and general manager Jason Botterill listened. (The Buffalo News)

• Despite some big rumors the Minnesota Wild stood pat at the trade deadline. (Star Tribune)

• Will Erik Gustafsson and Derek Forbort be enough to get the Calgar Flames in the Stanley Cup Playoffs? (The Hockey News)

• The Philadelphia Flyers tried to bolster their lines. (NBC Philadelphia)

• Ilya Kovalchuk is a low-risk spark for the Washington Capitals. (Japers’ Rink)

• The Rangers are finally back after wild NHL trade deadline. (New York Post)

• Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman looks to the future. (Chicago Tribune)

• Don Sweeney added depth and financial flexibility at the NHL trade deadline for the Boston Bruins (Bruins Daily)

• It was tough to for Ottawa Senators fans to see Jean-Gabriel Pageau go, but it was great to see the return. (Silver Seven Sens)

• After a quiet NHL trade deadline Winnipeg Jets fans are going to expect some movement this summer. (Winnipeg Free Press)

• The Buffalo Sabres were aggressive deals at the NHL trade deadlie. (Buffalo Hockey Beat)

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.