PHT Morning Skate: NHL trade deadline decisions; NWHL expanding to Montreal

Sean Leahy
·1 min read

• As the NHL trade deadline approaches, a number of teams face tough decisions. [NHL.com]

• Following Dani Rylan’s resignation last week, what does that mean for the future of the NWHL? [Sportsnet]

• The NWHL is reportedly expanded to Montreal, making it a seven-team league. [CBC via AP]

• The life of Minnesota Whitecaps goaltender Amanda Leveille revolves around the rink — all day, every day. [The Ice Garden]

Kirby Dach could be back soon for the Blackhawks. Where will he fit in their current lineup? [NBC Sports Chicago]

• On Jack Campbell, Toronto’s super nice and current No. 1 goaltender. [Toronto Star]

• Which teams are the ones to watch in this year’s NCAA men’s tournament? [NBC Sports Edge]

• This is fun: Six Sutters reminisce about their games playing against one another. [Calgary Herald]

• The two-game sweep against Colorado showed just how good the Wild really are this season. [Zone Coverage]

The Buzzer: Saros heating up for Predators (The NHL on Tuesday) Montreal Canadiens games postponed through at least March 28 due to COVID NHL announces changes to annual draft lottery

  • NBCSN Wednesday Night Preview

    Michael Finewax previews Wednesday night's tripleheader with the Ducks & Wild playing in the opener, followed by Buffalo-Pittsburgh and LA & San Jose. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Sabres' goalie depth thinned with Hutton sent home for tests

    Sabres goalie Carter Hutton has been sent home for further testing on a lower-body injury, leaving the slumping team with no experienced presence in net during a season that's gone from bad to worse for Buffalo. Interim coach Don Granato on Tuesday said Dustin Tokarski will make his first NHL start in more than five years Wednesday, when Buffalo opens a two-game series at the Pittsburgh Penguins. Minor-league journeyman Michael Houser, who was only signed on Friday, will serve as the backup.

  • a Spectacular Goalie Save from Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers

    (Chicago Blackhawks) with a Spectacular Goalie Save from Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers, 03/23/2021

  • NHL fines Sharks’ Kurtis Gabriel for pregame altercation

    Gabriel was fined about $3,000 and Boughner docked $5,000 on Tuesday.

  • Crosby, Wilson hope for 'some clarity' from NHL on hits

    Sidney Crosby and Tom Wilson have found something they agree on after years spent battling on opposite sides of the Penguins-Capitals rivalry. Crosby, the longtime Pittsburgh captain, broached the topic of NHL players wanting to better understand the line between clean and dirty hits after teammate Brandon Tanev was given a major penalty for a hit on Boston's Jarred Tinordi that appeared to many to be legal. After serving a seven-game suspension for boarding, Wilson cited Crosby's comments when pointing out there's some confusion around the league.

  • Steelers cut Steven Nelson

    Steven Nelson got his wish. Just moments after Nelson tweeted that he wanted the Steelers to stop holding him hostage, Nelson was released. The Steelers will clear $8.25 million off their salary cap by cutting Nelson, and it was unlikely any team wanted to trade for his contract, so his release is no surprise. Last [more]

  • Breaking down the WGC Match Play groups

    The groups have been set. Take a look at the breakdowns of each pod for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, including player odds to advance. (Getty Images)

  • NHL still discouraging tanking — but less — with draft lottery changes

    Tanking is still discouraged but there will be slightly more incentive to be bad in the NHL, now.

  • NASCAR at Bristol preview and betting odds: What you need to know about the Cup Series on dirt

    Sunday's race is the first Cup Series race on dirt since 1970.

  • Yankees takeaways from 5-5 tie to Tigers, including Mike Tauchman's big day at the plate

    The Yankees and Tigers reached a tie in their spring training matchup on Tuesday in Lakeland, 5-5.

  • The Buzzer: Saros heating up for Predators (The NHL on Tuesday)

    Highlights, scores, and more from around the league.

  • NWHL Isobel Cup playoff preview 2021: Boston Pride

    Coverage of the 2021 Isobel Cup semifinals begins Friday, March 26 at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

  • AP sources: NWHL adding 7th team by expanding to Montreal

    The National Women’s Hockey League is adding a seventh team by expanding into Montreal next season, two people with direct knowledge of the league’s board of governors’ approved plan told The Associated Press. The NWHL was initially scheduled to announce it was establishing its second Canadian franchise in early February. League spokesman Paul Krotz, in an email sent late Monday, would say only that the NWHL had “nothing to report regarding Season 7 expansion.”

  • Jokic's 12th triple-double leads Nuggets past Magic 110-99

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets built a big lead before holding off the Orlando Magic 110-99 on Tuesday night. Denver had a 24-point advantage early in the second half that was trimmed to five. The Nuggets also won their ninth straight against the Magic and for the 16th time in 18 meetings dating to the 2003-04 season.

  • NHL roundup: Lightning stay hot with win over Stars

    Second-period goals by Steven Stamkos and Yanni Gourde led the Tampa Bay Lightning to a comeback 2-1 road victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy only needed to stop 16 shots for the Lightning to win their fifth straight game. The defending Stanley Cup champions are on a 14-2-1 run that has put them atop the league standings.

  • Serena pulls out of Miami Open following oral surgery

    The 39-year-old Florida resident has won the Miami Open a record eight times and joins several other big names in missing the event including Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer. "I am disappointed to withdraw from the Miami Open because of recent oral surgery," Williams said in a statement.