Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The NHL’s new puck will premiere on the opening night of the playoffs. (TSN)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

• There’s some fringe M.V.P. candidates that could affect the voting at the end of the season. (The Hockey News)

• Do the Canucks need to make the playoffs in order for the J.T. Miller trade to be successful? (Sportsnet)

• The sporting news breaks down the state of free agency after the trade deadline. (Sporting News)

• Torey Krug isn’t worried about his next contract. (NBC Sports Boston)

• What are Steve Yzerman’s plans for the Red Wings this off-season? (Spector’s Hockey)

• The Florida Panthers need to fix their issues before the season gets away from them. (NHL.com)

• Robert Thomas is developing into a key player for the St. Louis Blues. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

• Can Pavel Francouz be the Colorado Avalanche’s starting goalie in the playoffs? (Mile High Sticking)

• Is Will Ferrell going to make an appearance at this year’s NHL draft lottery?

Hearing that the LA Kings are talking to Will Ferrell about being their representative in the April draft lottery. Not clear it will happen. But I would love it. Stay classy, @LAKings — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 4, 2020





—

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

PHT Morning Skate: NHL’s new puck; Yzerman’s off-season plans originally appeared on NBCSports.com