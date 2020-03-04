PHT Morning Skate: NHL’s new puck; Yzerman’s off-season plans

Joey Alfieri
NBC Sports

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The NHL’s new puck will premiere on the opening night of the playoffs. (TSN)

• There’s some fringe M.V.P. candidates that could affect the voting at the end of the season. (The Hockey News)

• Do the Canucks need to make the playoffs in order for the J.T. Miller trade to be successful? (Sportsnet)

• The sporting news breaks down the state of free agency after the trade deadline. (Sporting News)

Torey Krug isn’t worried about his next contract. (NBC Sports Boston)

• What are Steve Yzerman’s plans for the Red Wings this off-season? (Spector’s Hockey)

• The Florida Panthers need to fix their issues before the season gets away from them. (NHL.com)

Robert Thomas is developing into a key player for the St. Louis Blues. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

• Can Pavel Francouz be the Colorado Avalanche’s starting goalie in the playoffs? (Mile High Sticking)

• Is Will Ferrell going to make an appearance at this year’s NHL draft lottery?


