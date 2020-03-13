PHT Morning Skate: NHL next step unclear; Remembering Ken King

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Forbes looks at the way the NHL has handled different health crises over the years. (Forbes)

• Every level of hockey has to be shut down during this time. (The Hockey News)

• Frank Seravalli writes about the day all the rinks went dark. (TSN)

• The NHL’s next steps remain unclear. (Sportsnet)

• Former Calgary Flames president and CEO Ken King died at 68 on Thursday. (NHL.com/Flames)

• Jeff Zatkoff’s German League team was in prime position to win their first league title before it shut down because of coronavirus. (ESPN)

• How does this pause specifically affect the San Jose Sharks? (NBC Sports Bay Area)

• What will happen to the NHL Draft if the season resumes in late June. (Edmonton Sun)

• This signing flew under the radar, but the Los Angeles Kings signed last year’s first-round pick Alex Turcotte. (LA Times)

• Here’s Money Pucks playoff and Stanley Cup probabilities as of right now:

Playoff odds as of Thursday. If this turns out to be the final update, congrats to the Flyers for winning the Cup in 13.6% of simulations. https://t.co/Xm8baqGqGI pic.twitter.com/yZfpyOyajA — MoneyPuck.com (@MoneyPuckdotcom) March 12, 2020





