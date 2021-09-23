Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Ducks GM Bob Murray on the state of his team: “We’re rebuilding.” [OC Register]

• NHL finds Evander Kane did not bet on games; still under separate investigation. [PHT]

• Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe on the team’s disappointing end to last season: “There’s no forgetting and there’s learning to move it forward. We can recite the fact that we did a number of great things last season and we’re not here to change the foundation as we laid as a team last year.” [The Hockey News]

• Phil Kessel will miss Coyotes training camp while dealing with a foot injury. [The Score]

• Why the NHL should change from the emergency backup goalie system to a taxi squad of netminders for each team. [Daily Faceoff]

• Eric Staal is not ready to retire and is hoping to catch on with a U.S.-based team. [TSN]

• Originally expected back from shoulder surgery in November or December, Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen says Max Domi is ahead of schedule. [1st Ohio Battery]

• Alex Galchenyuk will be heading to Coyotes camp on a tryout. [Five for Howling]

• The Canucks opened camp without Quinn Hughes or Elias Pettersson in attendance. [Sportsnet]

More hockey news

NHL finds Evander Kane did not bet on games; still under separate investigation The biggest X-factor for every NHL team: Western Conference edition The biggest X-factor for every NHL team: Eastern Conference edition

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy

PHT Morning Skate: Murray on Ducks’ rebuild; Kessel out with foot injury originally appeared on NBCSports.com