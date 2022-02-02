Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Connor McDavid will take part in Friday’s NHL Fastest Skater event. He’ll look to win it for the fourth time, moving out of a tie with Mike Gartner for the record. [ESPN]

• Manon Rhéaume on taking part in the NHL All-Star Breakaway Challenge Friday night in Las Vegas: “Obviously, I don’t expect to be stopping everything and things like this, but I’m going to have a lot of fun and those guys are amazing. I’m sure they’re going to come up with all kind of crazy breakaway things. It’s good for the game, for the NHL to showcase how great they are and I’m going to hope the puck touches me at some point.” [NHL.com]

• U.S. President Joe Biden made it official and signed the Willie O’Ree Congressional Gold Medal Act on Tuesday [Stanley Cup of Chowder]

• Previewing the U.S. women’s Olympic hockey team as they look to repeat as gold medalists. [The Ice Garden]

• If you ask Brianna Decker, the best defender in hockey is teammate Megan Keller. [On Her Turf]

• What kind of contract can pending UFA Nazem Kadri expect to land this summer? [PHT]

• Looking to unload a big cap hit? Give the Coyotes a call. [TSN]

• What’s the verdict on 2022 NHL draft prospect Brad Lambert? [NBC Sports Edge]

• Jason Robertson continues to impress for the Stars. [The Hockey News]

• Former NHLer Valtteri Filppula will be Finland’s flag bearer during the Olympic Opening Ceremonies. [Swiss Hockey News]

More NHL news

NHL Rink Wrap: Marner and Kreider on fire; Latest round of Crosby –... How should Avalanche, free agent suitors view Kadri’s contract year? Revised NHL COVID protocol includes removal of daily testing

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

PHT Morning Skate: McDavid in Fastest Skater; U.S. women going for gold again originally appeared on NBCSports.com