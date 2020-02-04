PHT Morning Skate: McCrimmon dispels theories on Gallant firing

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon dispels two theories on Gerard Gallant firing. (Sin Bin Vegas)

• Members of the NHL’s 700-goal club expect Alex Ovechkin to get to 800 goals. (NHL.com)

• Taylor Hall has been a bright spot during the Arizona Coyotes’ recent dry spell. (The Hockey News)

• Playoff vibes are real for the Chicago Blackhawks. (NBC Chicago)

• Kasperi Kapanen was scratched by the Toronto Maple Leafs this weekend because he was late for a team meeting. (TSN)

• How to watch Games 3-5 of the USA-Canada rivalry series (The Ice Garden)

• How Tomas Hertl‘s season-ending injury has changed the San Jose Sharks’ mindset and approach. (NBC Bay Area)

• Canadiens’ need for size boosts case to keep Ilya Kovalchuk at trade deadline. (Sportsnet)

• The New York Islanders start the second half of the season know it is crunch time. (Islanders Insight)

• The Calgary Flames are worse than they were a year ago, but have been better under Geoff Ward. (Flames Nation)

• Blues hoping home ice cures what ails them. (St. Louis Post Dispatch)

• Brian Dumoulin can not get back soon enough for the Pittsburgh Penguins (Pensburgh)

• Kailer Yamamoto looks right at home on the Edmonton Oilers’ second line. (Copper and Blue)

• Joel Farabee is growing up for the Philadelphia Flyers. (NBC Philadelphia)

• The Los Angeles Kings need to find out who is in and who is out. (Los Angeles Times)

• Nathan Gerbe signed a new two-year, two-way contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets (1st Ohio Battery)

