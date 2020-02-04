PHT Morning Skate: McCrimmon dispels theories on Gallant firing

Adam Gretz
NBC Sports

• Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon dispels two theories on Gerard Gallant firing. (Sin Bin Vegas)

• Members of the NHL’s 700-goal club expect Alex Ovechkin to get to 800 goals. (NHL.com)

Taylor Hall has been a bright spot during the Arizona Coyotes’ recent dry spell. (The Hockey News)

• Playoff vibes are real for the Chicago Blackhawks. (NBC Chicago)

Kasperi Kapanen was scratched by the Toronto Maple Leafs this weekend because he was late for a team meeting. (TSN)

• How to watch Games 3-5 of the USA-Canada rivalry series (The Ice Garden)

• How Tomas Hertl‘s season-ending injury has changed the San Jose Sharks’ mindset and approach. (NBC Bay Area)

• Canadiens’ need for size boosts case to keep Ilya Kovalchuk at trade deadline. (Sportsnet)

• The New York Islanders start the second half of the season know it is crunch time. (Islanders Insight)

• The Calgary Flames are worse than they were a year ago, but have been better under Geoff Ward. (Flames Nation)

• Blues hoping home ice cures what ails them. (St. Louis Post Dispatch)

Brian Dumoulin can not get back soon enough for the Pittsburgh Penguins (Pensburgh)

Kailer Yamamoto looks right at home on the Edmonton Oilers’ second line. (Copper and Blue)

Joel Farabee is growing up for the Philadelphia Flyers. (NBC Philadelphia)

• The Los Angeles Kings need to find out who is in and who is out. (Los Angeles Times)

Nathan Gerbe signed a new two-year, two-way contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets (1st Ohio Battery)

