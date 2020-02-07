PHT Morning Skate: McAvoy’s confidence; Sabres are a disaster

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Now that Jack Campbell has moved, which goalie will be traded next? (The Hockey News)

• Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are carrying a serious offensive burden. (TSN)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

• How much of an upgrade is Campbell over Michael Hutchinson? (Sportsnet)

• Why the Buffalo Sabres are a big disaster. (ESPN)

• Does it matter that agents find Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen unreasonable. (The Cannon)

• Charlie McAvoy‘s confidence has been restored. (NBC Sports Boston)

• Alex Ovechkin is on pace to have the most dominant season for a 34-year-old ever. (NBC Sports Washington)

• Here’s seven AHL prospects the Devils need to take a look at this season. (NJ.com)

• Travis Sanheim and Phil Myers have been shutting down their opponents lately. (Broad Street Hockey)

• Could the Canucks get back into the first round of the 2020 Draft? (Canucks Army)

• Morgan Rielly‘s status will affect the Maple Leafs’ trade deadline plans. (NHL.com)

• The Golden Knights have purchased the San Antonio Rampage and they’re planning on moving the franchise. (Sinbin.Vegas)

—

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.