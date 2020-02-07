PHT Morning Skate: McAvoy’s confidence; Sabres are a disaster

Joey Alfieri
NBC Sports

• Now that Jack Campbell has moved, which goalie will be traded next? (The Hockey News)

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are carrying a serious offensive burden. (TSN)

• How much of an upgrade is Campbell over Michael Hutchinson? (Sportsnet)

• Why the Buffalo Sabres are a big disaster. (ESPN)

• Does it matter that agents find Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen unreasonable. (The Cannon)

Charlie McAvoy‘s confidence has been restored. (NBC Sports Boston)

Alex Ovechkin is on pace to have the most dominant season for a 34-year-old ever. (NBC Sports Washington)

• Here’s seven AHL prospects the Devils need to take a look at this season. (NJ.com)

Travis Sanheim and Phil Myers have been shutting down their opponents lately. (Broad Street Hockey)

• Could the Canucks get back into the first round of the 2020 Draft? (Canucks Army)

Morgan Rielly‘s status will affect the Maple Leafs’ trade deadline plans. (NHL.com)

• The Golden Knights have purchased the San Antonio Rampage and they’re planning on moving the franchise. (Sinbin.Vegas)

