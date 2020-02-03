PHT Morning Skate: Matthews’ footwork; Trade deadline candidates

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Allie Thunstrom is having an awesome year and it’s helped the Minnesota Whitecaps’ resurgence. (The Hockey News)

• Auston Matthews‘ footwork has helped get him into the Rocket Richard race. (TSN)

• The NHL’s Color of Hockey Blog takes a deeper look at John Paris jr’s career. (NHL.com)

• Inconsistency has become pretty normal for the New Jersey Devils. (All About the Jersey)

• Where could the Flyers upgrade their roster before the trade deadline? (Broad Street Buzz)

• Take a look back at Paul Coffey’s time with the Carolina Hurricanes. (Cardiac Cane)

• Could Jake Muzzin get an extension from the Maple Leafs soon? (Pension Plan Puppets)

• The Rangers have a tough month ahead of them. (Blue Line Station)

• Adam Gretz lists five players that the Pens need more from in the second half of the season. (Pensburgh)

• The Blues shouldn’t trade for Rangers forward Chris Kreider. (Bleedin Blue)

• Dylan Strome has passed Alex DeBrincat as the brightest young star on the Hawks roster. (Second City of Hockey)

• NHL.com’s list of players to watch before the trade deadline is an interesting one. (NHL)

—

