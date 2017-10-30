PHT Morning Skate: Marleau is ready for ‘really weird’ return to San Jose

–Trades are never easy to make, especially early in the season. Here’s three deals that happened early on over the last 10 years that ended up being pretty significant. Sergei Fedorov to Columbus happened in November of 2005. (Sportsnet)

–The ESPN hockey crew looks at the top feuds going on in the NHL right now. Whether it’s Matthew Tkachuk vs. Drew Doughty or Matt Duchene vs. the Colorado Avalanche, there are some interesting ones. (ESPN)

–Speaking of Tkachuk, he’s a really important piece of the puzzle for the Flames. His performances on the ice and his desire to win make him one of the key figures in that Calgary locker room. (flamesnation.com)

–The Oilers have been one of the biggest disappointments of the season so far, so The Score looks at three ways they can fix their offensive issues. Is it time to sign one of the veteran free agents still on the market? (The Score)

—Patrick Marleau is making his first return to San Jose since signing a deal with the Maple Leafs this off-season. There’s a good chance this ends up being an emotional night for him. “Kind of just anticipating it to feel really weird, I think,” Marleau said. “Just a little awkward. But I’m going to try to use that energy for myself to be playing well and playing hard.” (San Jose Mercury News)

–When this hockey fan was seven years old, he got a signed hockey stick from J.P. Parise. 40 years later, he wanted to give it to Wild forward Zach Parise, who’s J.P.’s son. “It was a thrill to come down here and meet Zach and give him that stick and a photo of that night I got it. It will [be weird to not have it] for awhile. But instead of not having that stick at home, I have the memory of meeting Zach and the story to tell my kids, my family and my friends. That’s a pretty good trade-off.” (NHL.com/Wild)