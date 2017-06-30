PHT Morning Skate: Marc-Andre Fleury reenacts scenes from ‘The Hangover’ movie

–The Vegas Golden Knights haven’t played a game yet, but it seems pretty clear that some players are having a good time in their new city. Marc-Andre Fleury, who came over from the Penguins, reenacted some fun scenes from “The Hangover” movie. (NHL.com)

–With free agency only a day away, The Hockey News posted their final rankings for their top 30 free agents in 2017. Kevin Shattenkirk remains at the top of the list with Alex Radulov and Karl Alzner right behind him. (The Hockey News)

–Every team would like to spend a bit of money in free agency, but some squads are in tougher financial situations than others. The Score breaks down three teams that will go into free agency with some salary cap limitations. Even though they’ve traded Artemi Panarin and Niklas Hjalmarsson, The Chicago Blackhawks won’t be able to spend as freely as they’d like. Washington and Minnesota are in the same boat. (The Score)

–Ken Holland has already said that he’s not interested in going through a rebuild, which means that the Red Wings could add a veteran or two when free agency opens on Saturday. The Detroit Free Press looks at five free agents that could make sense for Detroit. Veterans Dan Girardi, Ron Hainsey and Brian Campbell could be good fits. (Detroit Free Press)

–Yesterday was the one-year anniversary of the P.K. Subban for Shea Weber trade. Subban may not have been a natural fit for the Preds and that market, but he learned how to adapt and become an influential part of the team. “I think that when you come into a team, you have to find your place. You have to find where your role is, and how you’re going to help the team and affect the team in a positive way.” (The Tenneassean)

