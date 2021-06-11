PHT Morning Skate: MacKinnon’s disappointment; Isles’ ‘unfinished business’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sean Leahy
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

Nathan MacKinnon on coming up short again: “There’s always next year. I’m going into my ninth year next year and I haven’t won s— so I’m definitely motivated. It just sucks.” [Sportsnet]

• The Islanders have some unfinished business to handle with the Lightning in the Stanley Cup Semifinals. [NY Hockey Now]

• Will the Lightning join the Penguins as recent teams to repeat as Cup champions? [Five Thirty Eight]

Jonathan Marchessault and the “Misfits Line” have been leading the charge in Vegas. [ESPN]

• The NHL final four will feature a pair of real David vs. Goliath matchups. [TSN]

• With four teams left, we now know the first 27 picks of the first-round of the 2021 NHL Draft. [NHL.com]

[NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2021 schedule, TV info]

• With Tuukka Rask declaring he wants to stay in Boston, a look at how the Bruins should handle the goaltending situation. [NBC Sports Boston]

• Kirk Muller is joining the Flames as an associate coach to Darryl Sutter. [Flames]

• Head back in time for the best hockey cards from the 1990-91 season, including rookie cards for Eric Lindros and Jaromir Jagr. [Puck Junk]

• How NHL prospects navigated a hockey season during the pandemic. [The Hockey News]

• A look at how it went all wrong in Columbus and New Jersey. [NBC Sports Edge]

More NHL news

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2021 schedule, TV info Golden Knights advance to semifinals again, eliminate Avalanche Islanders’ success can’t be duplicated

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy

PHT Morning Skate: MacKinnon’s disappointment; Isles’ ‘unfinished business’ originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 NHL free agents: Tuukka Rask only wants to play for Bruins

    Tuukka Rask is one of several Bruins players who will be free agents this summer, but the veteran goalie has no interest in playing for another team.

  • Jets fan allegedly assaulted for wearing jersey in Montreal

    After watching his team get swept by the Canadiens in Montreal, 23-year-old Winnipeg Jets fan Alex Wojakowski was allegedly assaulted while walking home.

  • Vegas puts on a show in series clincher

    After taking the first two games of their second round series, Colorado has been eliminated from the playoffs. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Road-ice advantage? Fans are back, visitors quieting them

    Fans gave the Carolina Hurricanes a standing ovation after their team bowed out of the second round of the playoffs in five games to the Tampa Bay Lightning. The crowd of 16,000-plus did not get much to cheer about on the ice before the final horn sounded because the defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning kept the Hurricanes from scoring. “We’re slowly getting back used to this, but I think ultimately the way to try and keep the crowd down is don’t let their team score on you,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said.

  • Tennis-It's time to chill, says mentally drained Swiatek

    From her French Open title to her run to the quarter-finals here on Wednesday, Iga Swiatek has had an eventful eight months and it's now time for the 20-year-old to chill. The Pole, who burst into the limelight when she lifted the Suzanne Lenglen Cup as a teenager without dropping a set last October, is feeling the strain of playing professional tennis. She was knocked out in the last eight by Greek Maria Sakkari, 6-4 6-4, after being unable to adjust her tactics while also suffering a thigh problem.

  • Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay lead a sharp practice for offense | Giants Minicamp Highlights

    New York Giants QB Daniel Jones and WR Kenny Golladay lead the charge at minicamp on Thursday afternoon, with Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram getting some reps in as well.

  • Gonzaga commit Chet Holmgren named Gatorade National Player of the Year

    Holmgren beat out players like Jaden Hardy, Jabari Smith Jr. and Patrick Baldwin Jr. for the top honor on Wednesday.

  • The Rush: Giannis and Middleton go nuts vs. Nets, Oklahoma wins 5th WCWS title

    The Bucks beat the Nets in game three, Utah takes another one at home and some foul ball craziness.

  • Kroos ready to prove Germany's doubters wrong against France

    Toni Kroos aims to prove Germany's doubters wrong in their Euro 2020 opener against world champions France on Tuesday.

  • UEFA Euro 2020: Live stream, how to watch on TV, betting odds, game times

    After a year-long delay due to COVID-19, UEFA Euro 2020 finally is here. Take a look at the groups, host cities, match schedule and odds to win.

  • Golden Knights top Avalanche 6-3, reach Stanley Cup semis

    When Alex Pietrangelo signed with the Vegas Golden Knights in October, he didn’t mince words as to why he left St. Louis after 12 seasons. “Obviously the atmosphere; I mean, I think everybody agrees it’s probably the best place to play in the NHL right now," he said. Pietrangelo scored his first goal of the postseason to break a tie late in the second period, and the Golden Knights defeated the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 in Game 6 of their second-round series to advance to the Stanley Cup semifinals.

  • Dates and times set for entire Islanders-Lightning Stanley Cup Semifinals series

    After eliminating the Boston Bruins in six games, the Islanders now know exactly when they’ll be on the ice next.

  • Packers TE Sternberger suspended 2 games under drug policy

    Green Bay Packers reserve tight end Jace Sternberger has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. The decision announced by the league on Thursday means Sternberger will miss the Packers' Sept. 12 opener at New Orleans and Sept. 20 home game against Detroit. Sternberger remains eligible to participate in preseason games, as well as all practices.

  • Sabres reportedly want to 'move on' from Jack Eichel

    It appears that the relationship between Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres has reached the point of no return.

  • Vanessa Porto deemed unfit to compete, fight vs. Ilara Joanne off Bellator 260

    After the Bellator 260 official weigh-ins, Vanessa Porto vs. Ilara Joanne was canceled when the Mohegan commission stepped in.

  • Juarez leads Oklahoma past Florida State for fifth title

    Giselle Juarez re-emerged as the star pitcher Oklahoma needed to complement its high-powered offense, and now the Sooners are national champions again. Juarez threw her second consecutive complete game, and Oklahoma beat Florida State 5-1 on Thursday for its fifth Women's College World Series title. The Sooners lacked a dominant pitcher heading into the series but Juarez answered the call, allowing one run on two hits in the decisive Game 3.

  • Steve Stricker asks Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka to sort out their issues 'like big boys' before Ryder Cup

    Steve Stricker has told Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka that their feud is making his Ryder Cup captaincy “more difficult” and will ask them to sort out their issues “like big boys” before the US try to win back the trophy in September. So much for the ongoing spat having “no effect whatsoever on what happens on the course” in the biennial dust-up at Whistling Straits. That is what Koepka claimed on Wednesday. Stricker thinks otherwise as he tries to address the age-old old American failing

  • Rask, Krejci exits would shrivel Bruins Cup-winning core

    A year after letting 6-foot-9 defenseman Zdeno Chara leave, the Bruins face another potential departure that looms almost as large. Goalie Tuukka Rask, the 2014 Vezina Trophy winner and the Original Six franchise’s career leader in games and wins, is eligible to be an unrestricted free agent. The two sides chose not to discuss a new contract during the season, leaving the negotiations for the summer after a disappointing postseason finish when Rask is recovering from an undisclosed injury.

  • NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2021 schedule, TV info

    The 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on the networks of NBC.

  • Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Zverev, French Open 2021: live score and latest updates from semi-final

    Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Zverev, French Open 2021 Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic set for French Open semi-final showdown Joe Salisbury ends British trophy drought at French Open with mixed doubles title