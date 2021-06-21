Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• The Lightning used Sunday to clear their heads and focus on taking back the series advantage against the Islanders Monday night. [NHL.com]

• With Game 5 Monday at AMALIE Arena, the Islanders will host a watch party at Nassau Coliseum. [NY Hockey Now]

• Robin Lehner on the pre-game chatter about Peter DeBoer making a goalie change: “I got here two hours early so I could watch you guys talk s— on Twitter to motivate me.” [Sportsnet]

• “By the end Montreal seemed completely gassed. The defence was pulled out of position and unable to get back, leaving Price alone to try to stop the barrage of shots.” [Habs Eyes on the Prize]

• It’s the off-season for some teams, which means another summer of Oliver Ekman-Larsson trade rumors. [Five for Howling]

• It sounds like Rick Tocchet is the frontrunner for the open Seattle Kraken head coaching job. [The Score]

• Brad Treliving looks like he wants his Flames roster to be younger next season. [Flames Nation]

• Will Adam Gaudette be worth the gamble for the Blackhawks? [Second City Hockey]

• Why Dougie Hamilton, Blake Coleman, and Zach Hyman are three players the Flyers should pursue in free agency. [The Hockey Writers]

• Speaking of Coleman, he might be a better fit back home in Texas. [Defending Big D]

More NHL news

Lehner shines as Golden Knights beat Canadiens in OT, tie series Canadiens’ coach Ducharme symptom-free; hopes to return in days Pulock, Islanders survive Lightning Game 4 rally, tie series 2-2

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy

PHT Morning Skate: Lightning focus on Game 5; OEL trade rumors originally appeared on NBCSports.com